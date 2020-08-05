Motown and steaks help on-loan Parramatta duo feel at home with the Warriors

Some Motown and steaks have helped on-loan Parramatta duo Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings feel at home with the Warriors.

George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro. Source: Photosport

The front-rower and winger debuted for the Warriors in last weekend’s win over the Tigers, just a week into their month-long loan period at the club.

As part of their quick initiation to the club, Alvaro and Jennings were made to sing.

“We had to sing a song the first day, which was pretty ordinary from us,” Alvaro told NRL.com.

“We were stressing in the morning, so we started googling duets. We ended up with Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. We absolutely butchered it, so we won’t be doing that again.”

While the pair were not happy with their work taking on the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell classic from 1967, later covered by Diana Ross, Alvaro was more pleased with his work on the grill.

“We were talking to a couple of boys at recovery. I brought my barbecue up from home, so I sort of said, ‘If anyone’s hungry or not, come round for a feed.’

“We didn’t know how many to expect. A few of the boys come over and we ran out of food pretty quick. Had a few drinks and got to know a few of the boys a bit better.

“Cooked up some scotch fillet steaks. They went pretty quick.”

The feed helped Alvaro and Jennings gel with their new teammates, with both remarking on how close the Warriors had become while based in Australia.

“George and I spoke about it after a couple of days. You could sort of feel how much closer these boys were after the last few months,” Alvaro said.

“You can see why they’re such a tight-knit group. There’s a really good vibe around. The boys have been really friendly, really welcoming.