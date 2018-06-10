Most watched: Storm captain Cameron Smith enjoys a special moment with his daughter in the middle of NRL game

This story was first published on Sunday June 10

Cameron Smith is so good he even had time to enjoy a lovely moment with his daughter in the Storm’s 32-16 NRL win over the Broncos today.

The Storm captain, who recently retired from representative football, had his daughter, Matilda, running the tee for her dad as he kicked for goal.

As Smith took his last conversion of the match, Matilda was able to watch her dad measure the kick and then pop it over.