'Most people deserve a second chance' - Cowboys consider shock signing of Todd Carney

Months ago, North Queensland coach Paul Green says he flatly refused an initial approach from controversial playmaker Todd Carney.

Todd Carney of the Cronulla Sharks and NSW. Source: Photosport

But the Cowboys' mentor says he wants to offer Carney another NRL lifeline, after the half had knuckled down and "realised what he had lost" since training with feeder club Northern Pride.

Green confirmed they were investigating registering Carney for an apparent one-year deal.

It represents a fourth chance for Carney who has already been sacked by Canberra, the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla.

Carney's fate rests with the NRL integrity unit.

The Cowboys made the Carney request despite Brisbane copping criticism for signing Matt Lodge after he escaped conviction over a 2015 New York drunken rampage.

"We got asked about the opportunity when he first signed with the Pride (last year) and we flatly refused that because we believe he had to prove that he was fair dinkum about some of the stuff he was saying," Green said.

"Without having that NRL carrot dangled in front of him, he went back, knuckled down and trained well with the Pride and, off field, he has been good."

The 2010 Dally M Medallist hasn't played in NRL since 2014 after being sacked for the infamous 'bubbler' incident.

He told the Nine Network on Monday night he was a "different Todd" and had matured in recent years after a litany of off-field controversies blighted his career.

Carney spent two seasons with Super League's Catalans Dragons before shifting last year to Salford.

"We'd like to think most people deserve a second chance," Green said.

"Some people may say it is not his second chance but I think he has realised what he has lost in the last few years being over in Super League (UK) and he's pretty passionate about having another crack at the NRL.

"There is a fair bit of water to go under the bridge before we can confirm anything but all I can say is that at this stage the club is investigating it."

Asked if he thought Carney had learned, Green said: "Time will tell.

"But to be fair, Todd has done everything asked of him since he has been back."

Former Roosters teammate Jake Friend believed Carney could be a great fit at North Queensland.

"He's a quality player and, if you know Toddy, he's a good guy. He's done his time overseas and I'd love to see him get a crack at the NRL again," he said.

"If he can regain the form he had before he went away, he can be a big thing for the Cowboys."

A NRL spokesman said no contract had yet been lodged to register Carney.

"If a contract is lodged, we will consider it on its merits.

"Any club seeking to register him would need to demonstrate what changes he has made to his life since he was previously in the NRL.