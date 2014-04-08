 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'Most people deserve a second chance' - Cowboys consider shock signing of Todd Carney

share

Source:

AAP

Months ago, North Queensland coach Paul Green says he flatly refused an initial approach from controversial playmaker Todd Carney.

Todd Carney of the Cronulla Sharks and NSW.

Source: Photosport

But the Cowboys' mentor says he wants to offer Carney another NRL lifeline, after the half had knuckled down and "realised what he had lost" since training with feeder club Northern Pride.

Green confirmed they were investigating registering Carney for an apparent one-year deal.

It represents a fourth chance for Carney who has already been sacked by Canberra, the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla.

Carney's fate rests with the NRL integrity unit.

The Cowboys made the Carney request despite Brisbane copping criticism for signing Matt Lodge after he escaped conviction over a 2015 New York drunken rampage.

"We got asked about the opportunity when he first signed with the Pride (last year) and we flatly refused that because we believe he had to prove that he was fair dinkum about some of the stuff he was saying," Green said.

"Without having that NRL carrot dangled in front of him, he went back, knuckled down and trained well with the Pride and, off field, he has been good."

The 2010 Dally M Medallist hasn't played in NRL since 2014 after being sacked for the infamous 'bubbler' incident.

He told the Nine Network on Monday night he was a "different Todd" and had matured in recent years after a litany of off-field controversies blighted his career.

Carney spent two seasons with Super League's Catalans Dragons before shifting last year to Salford.

"We'd like to think most people deserve a second chance," Green said.

"Some people may say it is not his second chance but I think he has realised what he has lost in the last few years being over in Super League (UK) and he's pretty passionate about having another crack at the NRL.

"There is a fair bit of water to go under the bridge before we can confirm anything but all I can say is that at this stage the club is investigating it."

Asked if he thought Carney had learned, Green said: "Time will tell.

"But to be fair, Todd has done everything asked of him since he has been back."

Former Roosters teammate Jake Friend believed Carney could be a great fit at North Queensland.

"He's a quality player and, if you know Toddy, he's a good guy. He's done his time overseas and I'd love to see him get a crack at the NRL again," he said.

"If he can regain the form he had before he went away, he can be a big thing for the Cowboys."

A NRL spokesman said no contract had yet been lodged to register Carney.

"If a contract is lodged, we will consider it on its merits.

"Any club seeking to register him would need to demonstrate what changes he has made to his life since he was previously in the NRL.

"We would need to be convinced that he is fit and proper to be part of the NRL."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Slade got Pau off to the perfect start in their 29-27 win over Castres.

Watch: Ex-All Black Colin Slade delivers monstrous fend on his way to rampaging Top 14 try

2
Roosters Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Jared Warea-Hargreaves hopes to remain a Roosters starter despite returning from knee surgery - 'Whatever it takes'

00:15
3
Hull FC and Warrington were both reduced to 12 men for two foolish acts in the heated affair.

Watch: RED! Angry league star responds to devastating swinging arm with a marching head butt

00:29
4
Stephen Kearney will be hoping the new recruits can turn the Warriors fortunes around in 2018.

Warriors coach 'really excited' as seven players named to make club debut in first NRL match of the season

5
Hurricanes celebrate a try

'We got a lot of things right' - Hurricanes return home after Super Rugby road trip

01:54
A fresh wave of bars and restaurants are opening this month.

Christchurch nightlife making a comeback after years of rebuilding

Some are calling for a night mayor like Amsterdam and New York have to manage their nightlife.

01:26
This summer smashed the previous record set way back in 1934.

After New Zealand's hottest summer for decades, Seven Sharp dishes out its Weather Awards

The TVNZ1 show look back on the summer just gone.

01:02
1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her analysis.

More of National's old guard 'contemplating their futures' as Steven Joyce goes – Katie Bradford

1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford gives her thoughts.

02:22
The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in her Auckland home in November 2011.

Damning Coroners Court report on Christie Marceau's killing makes wide-ranging recommendations for government agencies

The teen was stabbed to death in her Auckland home by Akshay Chand who was on bail for kidnapping and assaulting her a month earlier.

Air NZ flight forced to divert to Ohakea Air Force Base due to rogue drone sighting near Auckland airport

Auckland Airport had to shut down operations for 30 minutes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 