Moses Mbye granted early release by Bulldogs, will play final game before leaving for Tigers

Canterbury have confirmed Moses Mbye will play his last NRL game for the club against Gold Coast tomorrow, before he moves across to the Wests Tigers.



Moses Mbye Source: Photosport

Mbye recently signed a four-year contract with the Tigers from next season, but both clubs have agreed to the early switch before the June 30 transfer deadline.



"It's his last game tomorrow and both parties have agreed to it so it's a fitting farewell for him here in Belmore," Bulldogs coach Dean Pay said.



"He's been a fantastic player for the club. He's a great person, and it's sad to see him go."



After facing the Titans the 24-year-old will head to Concord next week to start training with his new club.



Strangely, Mbye will play against the Titans in two consecutive games for different clubs either side of the representative bye weekend.



Pay said Mbye, who joined the Bulldogs in 2014, planned to speak with the playing group on Friday as he got his head around the premature move.



"He's been here for a number of years," Pay said.



"You never like to see any younger players leave the club but at the end of the day it's a decision both parties had made."



Less clear is the future of Aaron Woods, the figure at the centre of a tug of war between the Bulldogs and Sharks, who want him to join before June 30.



"Woodsy is still contracted here, that's where it stands," Pay said.



"There's always speculation but he's still contracted here."



The coach was also quick to shut down talk the club would force decorated playmaker Kieran Foran into medical retirement.



Twelves hours after chief executive Andrew Hill denied the Bulldogs wanted to move the injury-prone premiership-winning halfback on in a bid to clear out some salary cap space, Pay reiterated there had been no discussions of the sort.



"There's never been any discussion here and we've never had any discussions with the NRL" he said.



"Kieran is contracted here and that's where that stands."

