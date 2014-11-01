Mose Masoe released from hospital to continue spinal injury rehab

Former NRL forward Mose Masoe has been released from hospital in England to continue his rehabilitation for a career-ending spinal injury at home.



Mose Masoe of Toa Samoa

Co-captain of Super League's Hull Kingston Rovers, Masoe has made remarkable progress at Wakefield's Pinderfields Hospital since suffering the injury in a January pre-season clash.



"I can't thank you guys enough for what you have done for me," Masoe said of the hospital's spinal unit on Instagram.



"The work you do is life changing and I have so much love and respect for you."



The former Sydney Roosters and Penrith forward is determined to make a full recovery and recently started walking again with the aid of crutches.



Masoe was initially told in late March that he would have to make way for coronavirus patients and leave the Wakefield hospital, prompting an emotional plea from the former Samoa international.



"They've got to clear out a lot of wards to get in the people who have coronavirus so a lot of us have to go home," Masoe told the Hull KR website last month.



"I'm not really ready to go home at all...there's a lot of things I can't do myself, like going to the toilet and things like that - I don't want to put a burden on my missus."

