Mitchell will be playing for the Roosters next season, says Boyd Cordner

Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner is adamant Latrell Mitchell will line up as right centre for the NRL premiers in 2020.

Speaking at a NSW Blues camp in Sydney on Friday, Cordner said he understands the overwhelming interest in his star teammate given his stature in the game.

However, given the 22-year-old is contracted to the Roosters for next season, he does not believe there is any point speculating where his NRL future lies.

"He's contracted to play for us next year so I'm guessing he'll be playing for us, pulling on that Roosters jersey," Cordner said.

"He's a young kid and I suppose it's been talked about a lot because of his stature in the game, with him being a superstar of our game already."

Cordner, who has been holidaying in the United States, said he caught up with his besieged teammate earlier this week.

He refused to speculate on reports the Roosters have told Mitchell they have no room in the salary cap for him beyond next season, but said the attention will not subside until he makes a decision about his future.

"I know how much he loves the Roosters. I've got no issue with him and all the talk about other clubs," Cordner said.

"Who wouldn't want to have Latrell Mitchell in their team? It's just been an ongoing thing and I'm sure he would like it to end soon.

"It's one of those things that you can't hide from in the game because it's the NRL, and he's Latrell Mitchell and that's why everyone wants to know."

Mitchell was invited to the Blues' two-day camp in Sydney this week but did not attend, along with other Kangaroos representatives who are still on leave.

However, he will have the chance to reconnect with NSW coach Brad Fittler and Cordner when the Blues visit Taree on a community visit to the bushfire-affected region next week.

Cordner, who is from Old Bar on the state's mid-north coast, said he was devastated to see his community under threat from the rampant bushfires as he was preparing to go overseas.

"I was at the airport about the fly out on my holiday and I saw it, and that was when it was really close to home," he said.

"I was obviously keeping in contact with dad a lot before I was about to board. It was bad, he was saying people were starting to go down onto the beach because the fire was coming in that quickly.

"Thank god the helicopters came in and put it all out just in time. It's devastating.