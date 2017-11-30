 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Mitchell Pearce signs with Newcastle Knights

share

Source:

AAP

Strugglers Newcastle have achieved a milestone moment in their rebuild after signing NSW State of Origin halfback Mitchell Pearce to a rich four-year NRL deal.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Mitchell Pearce of the Roosters offloads the ball during the NRL preliminary final match between the Sydney Roosters and the North Queensland Cowboys at Allianz Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Mitchell Pearce of the Roosters offloads the ball during the NRL preliminary final match between the Sydney Roosters and the North Queensland Cowboys at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Source: Getty

Following his departure from the Sydney Roosters, Pearce rejected offers from Cronulla and Manly in favour of moving up the M1 on a deal worth a reported $4 million.

The Knights reportedly had $1.6 million to spend in their salary cap after three disastrous seasons in which they finished last and it's believed the Sea Eagles and Sharks were unable to match their offer.

"I see a group of guys working hard and on the way up and I want to be part of making this team strong again for the town," Pearce said.

"I am passionate about helping and leading the young players at the club.

"From the moment I spoke to Nathan (Brown) and (football manager) Darren (Mooney) about where the club is heading, I knew this is where I wanted to be.

Pearce will begin pre-season training with the Knights on Monday.

The 28-year-old sought a release from the Roosters following the arrival of Cooper Cronk from Melbourne and will join fellow former Tricolours Aidan Guerra, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Connor Watson at the Knights.

Newcastle greats Andrew and Matthew Johns are said to have been instrumental in luring him to the club.

It leaves Manly without a recognised halves partner for Daly Cherry-Evans in 2018 following the departure of Blake Green to the Warriors.

Pearce is expected to team up with Watson in the halves next year, leaving youngster Brock Lamb's future under a cloud.

The Knights say they have the money to retain Lamb but he might seek an opportunity elsewhere after proving himself during the Knights' strong run home this year.

After the Knights missed out on marquee recruitment targets Jack Bird, Matt Scott, James Maloney and James Graham, the signing of Pearce shapes as turning point.

The high-calibre No.7 is the type of player coach Nathan Brown could build his club around and could act as a lure for other stars.

It also caps off an impressive signing spree in which they have netted Guerra, Kalyn Ponga, Chris Heighington, Jacob Lillyman and Tautau Moga.

"Mitch will play an important role with the development of our young halves and will also be influential in the overall growth of our side," Brown said.

"Mitch has an exceptional kicking game and is a great competitor. He has some big game experience and I know he comes here wanting to be a leader."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:15
1
His challenge is to reverse falling attendance numbers and address failing infrastructure.

Winston Peters tasked with rivitalising $1.6 billion horse racing industry

00:15
2
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

3
Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Tonga target ex-All Blacks wing Charles Piutau for 2019 World Cup

01:23
4
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

Ben Stokes storm continues, England Cricket Board mull next move

00:18
5
The Tongan team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Tongan star David Fusitu'a shows off special award from King after joyful welcome onto palace grounds

00:35
Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene in Grafton.

Major chemical spill at Auckland University medical school

Released liquid nitrogen has sincedissipated and no one was hurt.


04:18
An Australasian celebrant has launched a service for people who to marry themselves.

'Can I kiss myself?' - Kiwi officiates as sologamist marries herself on Aussie beach

It seems Kiwis are keen on using the self-marriage services of the New Zealand celebrant on the Gold Coast.

02:32
That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

NZ officials following sex allegations against US TV host and Wanaka property owner Matt Lauer

That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:00
Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.

Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 