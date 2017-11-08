Mind games begin ahead of World Cup final as Kangaroos, England play down injuries

The cricketers aren't the only Australians ready to meet England head on.

England's Sam Burgess in action against Kangaroos. Source: Photosport

After two days of rest, the Kangaroos have declared themselves fully fit to take on the old enemy in the Rugby League World Cup final on Saturday.

Aaron Woods (shoulder), David Klemmer (sternum), Will Chambers (toe) and Josh McGuire (ankle), all aggravated injuries in their semi-final but are certain to play.

While most of the playing group spent their two days off with family, the quartet remained near the team hotel in Brisbane nursing the battle scars of a long rugby league season.

Half a dozen of the squad were in pre-season training this time last year and haven't had a rest since.

"They know how big the occasion is and how big the opportunity is. They're doing everything they can to get right and I'm sure they will be," utility Wade Graham said on Monday.

"(Coach Mal Meninga) and the staff get together tomorrow and pick that team. We'll have 100 per cent faith them boys will be right and get through the game."

"Fortunately for us, we've been here for two weeks now so we haven't had to travel."

Klemmer admitted he re-injured a sternum issue that had bothered him for most of the year.

"Every game you get bumps and bruises. I got one the last couple of weeks. It's sweet, been running around today doing my weights. It's all good and ready to go for Saturday," he said.

England, who wiped out plans to attend the fifth day of the opening Ashes Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane, are still licking their wounds over the massive loss of hooker Josh Hodgson.

Playmakers Stefan Ratchford or George Williams loom as potential replacements, while skipper Sean O'Loughlin is also battling a minor shoulder problem.

England coach Wayne Bennett has already played down their chances, however Klemmer insists the Kangaroos won't be tricked into any complacency.

The Kangaroos have scored 204 points and conceded 16 over the entire tournament, which began with a comfortable 18-4 victory over England.

"That's their mind games but they've got James Roby, if you're talking about Josh Hodgson there. He's almighty experienced," Klemmer said.

"He's played for England, he's played for Great Britain as well and he's won grand finals. He's a big time player and a guy I watched when I was a kid.