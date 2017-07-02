 

Michael Morgan leads Thurston-less Cowboys to big win over Raiders

A dominant display from North Queensland halfback Michael Morgan has helped his side to victory over Canberra, leaving the Raiders' NRL season on life support.

Missing their key man, Morgan led his side to a 31-18 win against Canberra.
In freezing conditions at GIO Stadium on Saturday night, the Cowboys scored a 31-18 victory, with Morgan scoring a try-scoring double and setting up two more.

Morgan and five-eighth Te Maire Martin, who also grabbed a double, were superb in their first game together, in a promising sign of what the new halves combination can offer after Johnathan Thurston's season-ending shoulder injury.

North Queensland coach Paul Green said Morgan had done no harm to his chances of starting for Queensland in the State of Origin decider.

"He was dominant. We need him to be too given JT's out for the season, obviously," Green said.

"He's really embraced that role."

Star forward Jason Taumaololo put in a strong shift running for 177m and former Raider Shaun Fensom ran for 176 for the Cowboys after starting on the bench.

Raiders forward Elliott Whitehead's try opened the scoring then the Cowboys hit back through Martin after Morgan dished off a superb offload to allow him to score a try after 13 minutes.

A conversion and penalty goal put the visitors in front then Antonio Winterstein scored to extend the lead to six with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

Fullback Lachlan Coote slotted a field goal just before half-time to give the Cowboys a 13-6 lead.

Joe Tapine's second-half try was cancelled out by a brilliant Morgan try, with Lowe's conversion taking the score to 19-12.

After Morgan made it a double three minutes later, teenage Raider Nick Cotric gave his side some hope with a dazzling long-range individual try before Martin wrapped the game up on his Cowboys debut.

Canberra remain three games outside the eight with a tough run home starting with next Friday night's match against St George Illawarra.

