Michael Maguire names seven new players in his first Kiwis league squad

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire has unveiled a severely under-strength team to face England in the one-off Test in Denver.

Jamayne Isaako is one of seven new faces in the Kiwis squad. Source: Photosport

Seven uncapped Kiwis have been included in the 19-strong group, including five who have represented Pacific Island nations at Test level.

Dragons prop Leeson Ah Mau, Broncos forward Herman Ese’ese, Bulldogs forward Raymond Fataila-Mariner, Knights utility Slade Griffin, Broncos winger Jamayne Isaako, Tigers centre Esan Marsters and Warriors winger Ken Maumalo were included in the squad.

Te Maire Martin and Kodi Nikorima are the only specialist halves named, with Shaun Johnson, Benji Marshall and Kieran Foran all either unavailable or injured.

Warriors stars Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Tohu Harris were also unavailable while Adam Blair suspended.

The side will play England next Sunday (NZ time) at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Backs: Peta Hiku, Jamayne Isaako, Jordan Kahu, Te Maire Martin, Esan Marsters, Ken Maumalo, Kodi Nikorima, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.