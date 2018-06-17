 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Michael Maguire names seven new players in his first Kiwis league squad

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Michael Maguire wants everyone to take ownership for the team’s results.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand coach Michael Maguire has unveiled a severely under-strength team to face England in the one-off Test in Denver.

Broncos Jamayne Isaako. NRL Premiership Rugby League. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Mt Smart Stadium. 14th April 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Jamayne Isaako is one of seven new faces in the Kiwis squad.

Source: Photosport

Seven uncapped Kiwis have been included in the 19-strong group, including five who have represented Pacific Island nations at Test level.

Dragons prop Leeson Ah Mau, Broncos forward Herman Ese’ese, Bulldogs forward Raymond Fataila-Mariner, Knights utility Slade Griffin, Broncos winger Jamayne Isaako, Tigers centre Esan Marsters and Warriors winger Ken Maumalo were included in the squad.

Te Maire Martin and Kodi Nikorima are the only specialist halves named, with Shaun Johnson, Benji Marshall and Kieran Foran all either unavailable or injured.

Warriors stars Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Tohu Harris were also unavailable while Adam Blair suspended.

The side will play England next Sunday (NZ time) at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Backs: Peta Hiku, Jamayne Isaako, Jordan Kahu, Te Maire Martin, Esan Marsters, Ken Maumalo, Kodi Nikorima, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Forwards: Leeson Ah Mau, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Herman Ese'ese, Raymond Faitala- Mariner, James Fisher-Harris, Slade Griffin, Isaac Liu, Issac Luke, Joseph Tapine, Martin Taupau, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Related

Kiwis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

2
Worcester Warriors Joe Taufete'e during the European Rugby Challenge Cup, Pool Five match at Sixways Stadium, Worcester. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

USA record first ever rugby Test win over tier one nation after stunning Scotland


00:38
3
The Highlanders star joins the All Blacks as injury cover this week.

'He's stood up' - Steve Hansen explains Jackson Hemopo's All Blacks call-up

00:36
4
Genia was left with a broken arm after his clash with Cian Healy.

Watch: Michael Cheika accuses Irish prop of 'king-hit' on Will Genia after Wallabies loss

5
It will be Fox's first appearance at the major, and he's got some advice from the 2005 champion.

Ryan Fox sneaks up at US Open as world's best suffer on course USGA admit got out of hand

01:28
It's estimated that one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder, dyslexia.

Wellington man who hated school due to dyslexia creates new programme to help kids

An estimated one in 10 New Zealand children have the learning disorder.

02:15
John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

Good Sorts: Meet the man helping Edgecumbe get back on track after the floods

John Pullar, helped devise a strategy to get uninsured people back in their homes.

01:43
Survivors are feeling more confident to come forward due to greater awareness of the issues.

Wellington sexual abuse counselling service at crisis point as client numbers swell

Wellington HELP is contracted to help 300 clients every year but this year, it's tracking towards 700.

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 