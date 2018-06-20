 

Michael Maguire delays naming of Kiwis side to face England in Denver

Michael Maguire will take an extra day to name his New Zealand side to face England in Denver as the new Kiwis coach mulls his best centre combination.

Forward Joseph Tapine says that the team are acclimatising well in the USA.
Source: NZ Rugby League

The Kiwis team for the one-off Test on Sunday was to be unveiled after their second training run today.

However, Maguire - who was appointed in May to replace David Kidwell - conceded he hadn't established what his premier centre combination is while there was also some uncertainty surrounding his pack rotation.

Jordan Kahu, Peta Hiku and Kiwis newcomer Esan Marsters are vying for two centre places.

He wants to view video footage of their training session before trimming his 19-man squad on Thursday.

"I'd like to think I'm extremely thorough so I need to make sure I'm making the right choices," he said.

"I've seen them grow in two sessions. But it's two sessions.

"Training was of high quality which gives me some good decisions to have to make."

Maguire confirmed Dallin Watene-Zelezniak would start at fullback, where he has shone for Penrith this year, with Ken Maumalo and Jamayne Isaako poised to make their New Zealand debuts on the wing.

Te Maire Martin and Kodi Nikorima is the only logical halves combination.

Three former Samoan internationals - Herman Ese'ese, Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Leeson Ah Mau - could make their Kiwi debuts in the pack, along with Newcastle hooker Slade Griffin.

Maguire had enjoyed getting back on the field in his first coaching post since ending six seasons with South Sydney.

He believes he will adopt a different approach at Test level.

"I've spent time looking at the game in a different light. I'd like to think I've changed in some ways," he said.

"We understand we've got a lot of work to do and the players themselves are owning that."

