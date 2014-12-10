 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Meninga not rushed to drop drink-driving charged Josh Papalii from Kangaroos squad

share

Source:

AAP

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga won't take action against drink-driving forward Josh Papalii until the NRL and his club Canberra reveal his punishment.

Josh Papalii of the Raiders

Source: Photosport

Meninga hasn't ruled out dropping Papalii from the Kangaroos side to play New Zealand next week after he pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge in the ACT Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for eight months over the incident on January 15, which saw him dumped from the Raiders' leadership group.

Papalii, who was named on the bench for the May 5 Anzac clash at GIO Stadium, is yet to find out what sanction will be handed down by rugby league officials.

Josh Papalii scores another Raiders try in their match against the Knights.

Source: Getty

Meninga takes a hard line to player misbehaviour but will take his cue from the NRL integrity unit and Raiders.

"We'll make sure that we back up whatever decisions they make and if you talk about precedents, Josh will more than likely have some sort of sanction against him," he told Sky Sports Radio on Friday.

"So we'll follow those procedures."

Meninga overlooked Andrew Fifita for national selection last year as the Cronulla star was investigated for alleged support of a convicted killer.

Parramatta flyer Semi Radradra was also left out of the Four Nations squad while he faced domestic violence charges.

"I'm big on behaviour on and off the field," Meninga said.

"You put the green and gold jersey on and you're telling me that you want to be an ambassador or great role model for the game.

"That's where I sit from a personal point of view. I've just got to wait and see what the formal situation is."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The newly re-signed Warrior didn't deny one rumour that an NRL rival was even wanting to sign and move him to fullback.

Watch: 'There were so many offers I can't remember!' Candid Shaun Johnson opens up on rival clubs crazy pursuit - wants to inspire kids to be Warriors - not All Blacks!

2
Over 28,000 athletes from around the world will be opening their wallets this month.

Masters games rugby player remains in critical condition after collapsing on field

00:30
3
Baz left Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Sreenath Aravind in disbelief as he reined in a six and turned it into a casual wicket.

Watch: As cool as you like! Ice-cool B-Mac dances on boundary rope, making juggling catch look oh-so-easy

4

Meninga not rushed to drop drink-driving charged Josh Papalii from Kangaroos squad

00:27
5
A Manchester derby is nothing without drama and this one moment provided more than enough for the match.

Watch: Enraged midfielder Fellaini hunts Aguero after Oscar-worthy dive from headbutt results in red card

00:23
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Dome Valley kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old have today been sentenced to jail terms.

01:58
Seven years ago today a young Matt was dared to jump over Premier Houses's fence - and he did.

Watch: 'It will never happen again' - Matt McLean remembers the time he was nearly arrested on TV

Seven years ago today a young Matt was dared to jump over Premier House's fence.

01:54
A portion of the new infrastructure spending announced yesterday should go towards a high-speed double train corridor, they say.

Should some of the infrastructure spend go on high-speed rail between Auckland and Hamilton?

Auckland's severe housing unaffordability is a factor for the rail line idea, Breakfast hears.

03:53
The age gap between Emmanuel, 39, and Brigitte, 64, Macron is the same as that between Donald and Melania Trump, but it's getting more attention.

'You'd think we'd be able to embrace it as a love story' - dating expert on the fuss over Macron's marriage age gap

The age gap between Emmanuel, 39, and Brigitte, 64, Macron is the same as that between Donald and Melania Trump, but it's getting more attention.


Depression (file picture).

Depression under-diagnosed in Maori, Pacific Islanders and Asians in New Zealand, study finds

Auckland University researchers say this could be because of access to health professionals.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ