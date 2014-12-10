Meninga not rushed to drop drink-driving charged Josh Papalii from Kangaroos squad

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga won't take action against drink-driving forward Josh Papalii until the NRL and his club Canberra reveal his punishment.

Josh Papalii of the Raiders Source: Photosport

Meninga hasn't ruled out dropping Papalii from the Kangaroos side to play New Zealand next week after he pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge in the ACT Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for eight months over the incident on January 15, which saw him dumped from the Raiders' leadership group.

Papalii, who was named on the bench for the May 5 Anzac clash at GIO Stadium, is yet to find out what sanction will be handed down by rugby league officials.

Josh Papalii scores another Raiders try in their match against the Knights. Source: Getty

Meninga takes a hard line to player misbehaviour but will take his cue from the NRL integrity unit and Raiders.

"We'll make sure that we back up whatever decisions they make and if you talk about precedents, Josh will more than likely have some sort of sanction against him," he told Sky Sports Radio on Friday.

"So we'll follow those procedures."

Meninga overlooked Andrew Fifita for national selection last year as the Cronulla star was investigated for alleged support of a convicted killer.

Parramatta flyer Semi Radradra was also left out of the Four Nations squad while he faced domestic violence charges.

"I'm big on behaviour on and off the field," Meninga said.

"You put the green and gold jersey on and you're telling me that you want to be an ambassador or great role model for the game.