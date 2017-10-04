 

Meninga, Dally Messenger favoured to be named as rugby league Immortals

AAP
It was already the toughest job in rugby league but a rule tweak has ensured it is now tougher for judges deciding who will join the game's Immortals on Wednesday night.

Up to two new Immortals will be announced along with six Hall of Fame inductees at the special NRL ceremony at the SCG.

Eight judges had faced the unenviable task of choosing from an Immortals short list of Dally Messenger, Mal Meninga, Darren Lockyer, Ken Irvine, Norm Provan, Brian Bevan, Ron Coote, Dave Brown, Frank Burge and Duncan Hall.

The judges' difficult quest to choose a ninth and possibly 10th Immortal was only made harder after the NRL made an important eligibility change.

When the Immortals concept was first started in 1981 by the now defunct Rugby League Week (RLW) publication, judges refused to consider anyone they had not seen play so only looked at post-World War II careers.

But that has been ditched since the NRL took over the concept last year when RLW folded.

All eras are now considered however players are only eligible for Immortal status if they are an NRL Hall of Fame member.

Former NSW playmaker Brett Kimmorley could empathise with the judges' plight after the rule tweak.

"Unfortunately with our generation we haven't seen a lot of those guys play," he told NRL.com.

"We've seen Lockyer and Meninga so you don't know how great some of these players were - the judges are in a very tough position."

Messenger is hot favourite to be the first pre-war player inducted more than 100 years after his fateful decision to turn his back on rugby and join the newly formed NSWRL in 1907.

Former Test and Queensland captain Meninga has also gained support after being overlooked for Andrew Johns at the last Immortals announcement in 2012.

For the record, Kimmorley reckoned Dragons great Provan - who featured in 10 straight premierships and was captain-coach in five - must be picked.

No matter who is named debate is set to continue over who should be on the Immortals list.

"It's a toss of the coin with a few on that list," Manly great Geoff Toovey said of the short-list.

Toovey backed ex-North Sydney and Manly flyer Irvine, who scored a staggering 212 tries in 236 games, to be inducted.

"He's got that flair, flash and that record that he's got that maybe will never be surpassed," Toovey told NRL.com.

Johns was the last Immortal inducted in 2012, joining Clive Churchill (1981), Bob Fulton (1981), Reg Gasnier (1981), Johnny Raper (1981), Graeme Langlands (1999), Wally Lewis (1999) and Arthur Beetson (2003).

Source: Getty
Cooper Cronk insists he's on speaking terms with former teammate Cameron Smith

Cooper Cronk insists he and fellow Queensland great Cameron Smith remain on speaking terms.

Source: SKY

Eyebrows were raised when the Roosters halfback briefly shook his former Melbourne teammate's hand but embraced everyone else who greeted him when the two sides played in Adelaide in June, while reports continue to circulate that they have fallen out.

"Everything is fine," Cronk maintained on Tuesday.

"Read into it as you will and dissect it as much as you want but from my point of view (everything between us) absolutely is fine."

According to reports, Smith was upset after Cronk spent much of last season undecided about what his future held and then announced in October he'd signed a two-year deal with fellow top four side the Roosters.

The champion halfback had said he decided to make the move so he could be with Sydney-based fiance, Fox Sports presenter Tara Rushton.

When the couple married in December, Smith and his family didn't attend despite their long-standing friendship.

"I know there will be a lot of talk about it and everyone has their right to adjudicate or have an opinion but I'm not in the area of commenting on it publicly," Cronk said.

"We're absolutely fine; we've spoken different times."

Asked about the prospect of having to line up against Smith should the heavily-fancied Roosters and Storm play-off in the NRL grand final, Cronk was non- committal.

"There are still five weeks to go (before the finals start) and there's a lot of football to be played," he said.

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has made the heartbreaking decision to go into palliative care after fighting a third battle with cancer.

Source: Facebook/Jarrod Lyle.

The 36-year-old has been battling the disease since a recurrence of acute myeloid leukaemia last year.

His condition has deteriorated during recent months, leading to wife Briony to post to social media with concerning updates about his health.

But in a post on Tuesday, Briony updated Lyle's followers on Facebook with the worst possible news.

"Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care," Briony wrote.

"He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore.

"We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.

"We have done our best to 'control' the narrative surrounding Jarrod's illness and treatment, and as more and more people become involved in this final process I'm not sure how much longer this development will remain private.

"Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times.

"But he has reached his limit, and the docs have finally agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome.

"My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead.

"Jarrod will be closer to them very soon, and will spend as much time as he can with them.

"When it's appropriate, I will post details of a memorial service. In the meantime we ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

May 23, 2015: Jarrod Lyle reacts to tight bunker shot on #9 during third round action of the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Source: Photosport

Lyle courageously beat cancer, in 1998 and 2012, and returned to play professional golf.

He made an emotional comeback to the course during the 2013 Australian Masters before trying his luck at using a medical exemption to win his PGA Tour card back in 2015.

