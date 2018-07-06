 

Melbourne's winger Suliasi Vunivalu blitzes Dragons defence with barnstorming run as Storm blow away visitors

A late burst from the Melbourne Storm has set up an impressive 52-30 victory over St George Illawarra last night.

Melbourne scored four tries in ten minutes in the second half, defeating the Dragons 52-30 at AAMI Park.
Source: SKY

The Dragons took a 30-28 lead with 20 minutes to go but the home side ran in four tries in a devastating ten-minute sequence to stun the visitors.

Melbourne backline trio Jahrome Hughes, Cheyse Blair and Ryley Jacks all crossed in quick succession before a 70-metre effort from Suliasi Vunivalu put the result beyond reach.

"It was a strange sort of game," Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said after his side ran in nine tries to four against the competition leaders before this round.

"We haven't been scoring a whole lot of heap of points this year but we scored plenty tonight."

Despite the win, Bellamy was left concerned with the way the Dragons controlled the play when in possession of the ball.

"I don't think they had to work really hard for their points at all so that was the disappointing thing for me," he said.

"But having said that, on the other side of the coin we were really good."

The win sees the Storm move to 24 competition points with South Sydney to move above the Dragons (26 points) on percentage with the bye.

While happy with his side's attacking play, Dragons coach Paul McGregor felt they struggled defensively after losing backrower Jacob Host in the fifth minute with a shoulder injury.

"Defensively, our right edge was affected a little by the interchange early and it wasn't efficient enough after that," McGregor said.

"They were winning plays one, two and three most of the night so we couldn't gather any line speed from that and in the end it hurt us."

The Dragons were poised to take a narrow lead into the main break after both teams had crossed for three tries, Gareth Widdop's accurate goal kicking proving the difference.

But veteran backrower Ryan Hoffman brought the AAMI Park faithful to their feet on the stroke of halftime with a 45-metre dash on the final play of the stanza to put the Storm ahead 22-18.

Melbourne extended the lead with a Smith penalty soon after the restart but Luciano Leilua levelled the scores following a slick inside ball from centre Tim Lafai.

Young Tonumaipea struck back off the back of a bullocking run from prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona and the Dragons took the lead again with a set move from the base of the scrum setting up Mann's second four-pointer.

But Hughes kicked off the Storm's late flurry as he cut through the middle of St George Illawarra's defence with Blair crossing for his second of the night three minutes later.

The Dragons could do little as Jacks put the game out of reach in the 72nd minute with Vunivalu outpacing everybody to add the exclamation mark on a strong second half.

NRL

