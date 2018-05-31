 

Melbourne Storm's utility back Young Tonumaipea to quit NRL for Mormon mission

Source:

AAP

Melbourne Storm utility back Young Tonumaipea will quit the NRL club in July to follow his faith and become a missionary.

Storm player Young Tonumaipea during the NRL Rugby League match between the Vodafone Warriors and The Storm at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 20 March 2016. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Storm player Young Tonumaipea in action against the New Zealand Warriors.

Source: Photosport

Tonumaipea, a devout Christian, told his teammates of his plans to embark on the two-year mission and will leave after the State of Origin period.

The 25-year old premiership player will travel to Germany in July where he will teach his faith and conduct service in communities.

The Victorian has played 40 games for Melbourne since making his first-grade debut and has been a trailblazer for the game in the state.

Tonumaipea became just the second Victorian to pull on the Storm jersey back in 2014, developing through the club's underage age systems.

He has also represented his native Samoa at international level on five occasions, culminating at last year's Rugby League World Cup.

"As I have matured I've come to learn that football is not everything in my life," Tonumaipea said.

"I'm a devout Christian, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and I'm passionate my full time mission over the next two years can make a difference in other people's lives as well as mine."

