Melbourne Storm star Billy Slater reportedly set to retire and hang up boots

Melbourne Storm's star fullback Billy Slater is reportedly set to play out his final season in the NRL and retire at the end of the year.

Speculation about the 35-year-old's NRL future comes after he announced his retirement from representative rugby league at the end of this year's State of Origin series.

Channel Nine and the Herald Sun have reported that Slater will make an announcement later today about calling time on his football career.

Slater made his debut for the Storm in 2004 and has been renowned as one of the best fullbacks in the game.

He has played 313 NRL games for Melbourne and has scored 187 tries, the second highest scorer in the history of the competition.

Slater has won two NRL premierships and won a Dally M Medal and two Clive Churchill Medal.

He has represented the Queensland Maroons 31 times in Origin with 30 Test caps for the Kangaroos, also winning two World Cups for Australia in 2013 and 2018.

The elusive fullback came close to retiring in 2016 after a serious shoulder injury, but underwent surgery and rehab to come back and win a title for Melbourne last year.

Billy Slater. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, NRL Rugby League round 19, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 22 July 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
The Storm celebrate in their 12-6 win over the Warriors. Source: Photosport
00:44
The Warriors star and the South Sydney owner formed a close bond during Luke’s time at the Rabbitohs.

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game
Peta Hiku. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Peta Hiku returns as Warriors make one forced change for Knights clash
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Anthony Griffin, Coach of the Panthers, speaks during a press conference after the round seven NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Southern Cross Group Stadium on April 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Anthony Griffin's inability to delegate cost him Panthers job, says Phil Gould
Issac Luke breaks away. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 27 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Issac Luke targeting 300 NRL games, unsure if he'll reach it with the Warriors

'He has got a contract with this club until 2020' - Tigers adamant they won't release Ivan Cleary

AAP
Wests Tigers are playing hard ball and have no intention of letting Ivan Cleary take up a four-year coaching deal with neighbouring NRL rivals Penrith.

"As we expressed to Ivan this morning, the position of the club - and it's a really strong position - is that the club is going to fight for this. Under no circumstances will we be granting Ivan Cleary a release," Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe said on Tuesday night.

"He has got a contract with this club until 2020, we're building something special here and we want that to continue."

The Tigers' hardline stance comes amid reports that Penrith have offered Cleary a lucrative four-year deal to return to the foot of the mountains to replace Anthony Griffin - less than three seasons after Cleary was unceremoniously sacked by the Panthers.

Penrith supremo Phil Gould's plans for the club are uncertain, with the fifth- placed Panthers in for a fight to get their man after sacking Griffin a month out from the finals.

"We're not going to be pushed aside or bullied or railroaded by anyone," Pascoe said.

"This club, and myself, have to make decisions that are in the best interests of the Wests Tigers and, first and foremost, our fans, our members and our stakeholders.

"Giving our head coach to a rival club is not a decision that is in the best interest of the fans or stakeholders.

Pascoe says he is disgusted by the Panthers' poaching tactics, which may yet backfire if the Tigers wind up enticing Nathan Cleary to Leichhardt to reunite with his father once the dust settles.

"I'm really disappointed that they've had to go through all the speculation," Pascoe said of the Tigers' fans' ordeal.

"I'm bitterly disappointed that a rival club has decided that it's appropriate practice to try and poach a coach with two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

"My message is very simple: Ivan has been a terrific coach, he has shown great character in what we're trying to build here and we are going to fight tooth and nail.

"This is a really strong, proud club with a lot of rich history and it's a very different club than what it was previously."

Despite all the reports that it was a done deal with Penrith, Pascoe insisted Cleary had yet to request a release from the Tigers.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gould acknowledged Penrith had a preferred candidate - without naming him.

He believed he had a good relationship with Cleary despite having earlier sacked him.

It's believed Wayne Bennett is also high on Penrith's list of potential coaches but Gould was confident the club would secure a quality replacement regardless after being swamped with inquiries.

"We've already had 12 applications come in overnight from people within the game," Gould said.

"Other assistant coaches and even some head coaches from other clubs."

Griffin's former assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo will take the reins for the rest of the season.

Ivan Cleary.
Waest Tigers coach Ivan Cleary. Source: AAP
Women's Warriors team to play before the men on Friday night

1 NEWS
The women’s Warriors team are playing on Friday night before the men’s clash with the Knights as they prepare for the inaugural NRL women’s premiership.

The fixture is fitting for the NRL Women in League round, with star half Georgia Hale saying the match at Mt Smart Stadium will be an exciting occasion.

“It’s just a special occasion, it’s Women in League round, we are the women’s Warriors team so to be able to play a game here on home soil before our competition kicks off, a really exciting time,” Hale said.

Hale was also hoping the men’s team could pinch a home final so that they could play a premiership fixture at home.

The Kiwi Fern said being a contracted player was a long way from where the women’s game was when she started, when the national team were paying to travel to Australia to play the Jillaroos and all players were staying in a single room.

She said the women’s team had the full support of the club.

The women’s competition will be played throughout the NRL finals series in September.

Women's Warriors star Georgia Hale. Source: 1 NEWS
