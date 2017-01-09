 

Melbourne Storm star Billy Slater leaning towards playing in NRL in 2018

Back in the Queensland State of Origin side, a rejuvenated Billy Slater says he is leaning toward extending his career and re-signing with Melbourne for the 2018 NRL season.

Melbourne Storm fullback Billy Slater.

Slater - 34 this weekend - will cap a remarkable comeback story when he runs out in Origin II in Sydney on June 21 - his first match for Queensland since game two, 2015.

Yet the veteran Melbourne fullback is far from satisfied, admitting he is entertaining the idea of another year after making a stunning return from two shoulder reconstructions.

"I am more a chance than not, to play next year," Slater said.

"I have already had discussions with Melbourne. They have been very respectful in allowing me to have time to make my decision.

"It's about whether I feel I can put 100 per cent of my focus and myself into next year. I don't want to jump in half-hearted.

"(But) I am feeling really good and enjoying my football. It's about getting some more games under my belt and making a decision."

Slater would have been forgiven for thinking his 27-game Origin career was over after being controversially overlooked for last month's game one, with selectors retaining Darius Boyd at fullback.

However, Slater has been reunited with his trusty No.1 jersey again after the Maroons wielded the axe in the wake of their record 28-4 Origin I loss at Suncorp Stadium.

Now with a second chance at Origin after his shoulder dramas, Slater said he was savouring jersey No.28 the most.

Queensland Maroons half Cooper Cronk celebrates try against NSW Blues with teammates Billy Slater and Cameron Smith.

"I never ever gave up hope. Even when I got that game one setback I always wanted to play, and knew if the opportunity came up that I would be ready," Slater said.

"There were certainly stages when I questioned that (shoulder would recover), but I always wanted to get back to play, that was a driving force for me.

"I wasn't ready to finish up just yet.

"Once I knew I could play again I just wanted to get back and enjoy the game. Now I am fortunate enough to wear the Maroon jersey again.

"I sit back and enjoy the little things a lot more these days. I probably didn't before."

Slater said the fire in the belly for Origin began burning again last year when he was a Maroons assistant at Queensland camp while recovering from yet another shoulder operation.

"It just reiterated to me that I wasn't ready to give up playing State of Origin," he said.

"As good as it was to be involved in last year's series I felt I was rubbing my own nose in it.

"It was right there in front of me but I couldn't be a part of it the way I wanted. That planted the seed in wanting to get back here."

