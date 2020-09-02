TODAY |

Melbourne Storm’s Fijian debutant dedicates first NRL jersey to his mum ‘up in heaven’

Source:  1 NEWS

Melbourne Storm’s Fijian debutant, Isaac Lumelume, dedicated his first NRL jersey to his mum “up in heaven”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Storm released video of Isaac Lumelume being presented his jersey before he was the club’s man-of-the-match in the win over Manly. Source: Facebook/Melbourne Storm

Lumelume was the Storm’s man-of-the-match in the 30-6 win over Manly on Sunday, running for 168m and making a line break.

Prior to the game, Lumelume told his teammates at captain’s run that he was dedicating his first NRL jersey to his late mum.

In video the Storm released overnight, St Kent’s old boy Suli Vunivalu presents Lumelume with his first NRL jersey.

“It’s been a long time coming but not that long,” he says in the video as his teammates laugh.

“This jersey is for my mum up in heaven. I made a promise to myself that I would get that jersey for her and I’ve finally done it, thanks.”

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy was full of praise for Lumelume, who hadn’t played a full 13-a-side game for most of the season.

“He did a terrific job, I thought,” Bellamy told NRL.com.

“He had a couple of games earlier – a game of sevens and a game of tens – so to come out and play like that was a big effort. He was really aggressive with his running and is following in the footsteps of Fijian wingers that have played for our club.”

League
Pacific Islands
NRL
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:50
Blair Vining's family 'blown away' by support of Kiwis for charity rugby match
2
Mt Ruapehu parking website latest victim of targeted cyber attack
3
Gary Stead reappointed as Black Caps coach through to 2023 Cricket World Cup
4
NFL coach drops no-nonsense approach to do drill on muddy field as players wet him
5
Spanish tennis veteran Carla Suarez Navarro diagnosed with cancer
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Sonny Bill Williams' NRL return confirmed, named in Roosters team to play Raiders

Warriors stoked about Todd Payten's rumoured job at Cowboys but want 'a few more wins' before he goes

Man positive with Covid-19 arrested at Brisbane Airport after trying to cross border
00:23

Facebook threatens to stop Australian users from sharing news