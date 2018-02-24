 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Melbourne Storm confident Billy Slater will play round one in NRL

share

Source:

AAP

A fullback curse may have struck again but Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy is still quietly confident veteran No.1 Billy Slater will be fit for their NRL season opener.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Billy Slater of the Storm runs with the ball as Cameron Smith and Brodie Croft look on during the World Club Challenge match between the Melbourne Storm and the Leeds Rhinos at AAMI Park on February 16, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Billy Slater of the Storm runs with the ball as Cameron Smith and Brodie Croft look on during the World Club Challenge match between the Melbourne Storm and the Leeds Rhinos at AAMI Park.

Source: Getty

A week after Slater jarred his shoulder, his No.1 replacement Jahrome Hughes lasted just 22 minutes before he succumbed to injury in the Storm's 16-14 NRL trial loss to North Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Former Cowboys flyer Hughes suffered a dislocated shoulder as he tried to defuse a North Queensland in-goal kick in the 2017 grand final rematch.

He is not considered a chance of returning for their March 10 season opener against Canterbury in Perth.

However, Bellamy was keeping his fingers crossed Slater would be available after going down in last week's World Club Challenge win over Leeds.

"With Jahrome we are not sure how much damage has been done, at least they got it (shoulder) back in pretty easily that's probably a good sign," Bellamy said.

"Until he has scans we don't know how much damage he has been done.

"He's a talented kid but just can't get a good run with footy."

Asked if Slater would play round one, Bellamy said: "He had a scan this week, saw the specialist - he is reasonably happy with where he is at.

"We think he will play round one but I am not going to take too many chances there.

"There wasn't any more damage done to the shoulder, just jarred it.

"There's soreness there and it may take a little bit to settle down.

"We think he is a good chance of playing round one."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Carlos Garcia Knight finished in 11th place in the men's big air final in PyeongChang.

'It just sucks for me because I know I had it' - Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight crashes out of Olympic medal contention

00:31
2
The Blues lost another local derby, going down 41-34 to the Highlanders.

'The tournament's not won in the first week' – Tana Umaga philosophical after Blues' opening loss

00:33
3
The Blues' first-five was outstanding in his side's loss to the Highlanders.

'He's a level headed gentleman' – Tana Umaga praises Bryn Gatland despite Blues' loss

01:28
4
Hubbard will become the first transgender New Zealander to compete at next year's Gold Coast games.

Australia Weightlifting Federation reportedly protests NZ's transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard's Commonwealth Games selection

5
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Carlos Garcia Knight of New Zealand competes during the Men's Big Air Final Run 1 on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight crashes out of Olympic medal contention

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 