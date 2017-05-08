 

Melbourne Storm coach stands by Jesse Bromwich's integrity despite recent drugs scandal

Jesse Bromwich's standing in the NRL hasn't diminished in the eyes of Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy, who says the forward is still in line to be the Storm's next captain.

Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich and teammate Kevin Proctor will play no part in this year's World Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Bellamy said he was shocked by Bromwich's involvement in a drugs scandal outside a nightclub following the Test match in Canberra given his history in Melbourne.

"I was surprised because Jesse is a guy who's been with us for the last 12 or 13 years and I don't think he's ever been late for training let alone being involved in what he was involved in on Saturday morning," Bellamy said today.

"He's done a lot of great things for this club over a long period of time and he's made a big mistake.

The Kiwis coach has stood down two of his senior players for this year's World Cup.
Source: 1 NEWS

"He's learnt a big lesson and hopefully all the players in our club can learn from it as well.

Bromwich was suspended by the Storm for two games - including Saturday's clash at Suncorp Stadium against Gold Coast.

The Blues coach spoke of the challenges in educating players in the wake of the trouble Jessie Bromwich and Kevin Proctor have got themselves in.
Source: 1 NEWS

As part of his punishment, Bromwich also lost his New Zealand Test captaincy while being handed a World Cup ban.

Bellamy said he would give the prop the Melbourne captaincy anytime.

"If I was picking the next captain if Cameron Smith retired tomorrow I'd be picking Jesse Bromwich," Bellamy said.

"I don't see that Jesse's standing in the game or at our club has eroded one bit from this.

"We all make mistakes and this one's a big one but he's earnt a lot of brownie points."

