Melbourne Storm captain, coach visit Warriors in support after loss

The Melbourne Storm showed their class after their 50-6 demolition over the Warriors, with their leadership group paying tribute to the Kiwi side.

Having sacked coach Stephen Kearney last week, the Warriors slipped to their latest embarrassing defeat, this time against the Storm in Sydney, conceding nine tries and scoring just one of their own.

The loss leaves the Warriors in 14th on the NRL ladder, although could be overtaken by the Bulldogs and Titans by the end of the weekend to sit last.

However, in recognition of the huge sacrifice made by the Kiwi side, who've left their families in New Zealand to relocate to Australia, the Storm's captain Cameron Smith, coach Craig Bellamy and former Warrior turned assistant coach Ryan Hoffman addressing the Warriors.

While there were no microphones to hear what was said, Fox Sports' Sam Burgess hailed the gesture of the Storm.



"They looked a bit down, downcast and sad. I think Craig and Cameron have probably seen that, felt it in the performance," Burgess said.