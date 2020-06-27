TODAY |

Melbourne Storm captain, coach visit Warriors in support after loss

Source:  1 NEWS

The Melbourne Storm showed their class after their 50-6 demolition over the Warriors, with their leadership group paying tribute to the Kiwi side.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After the 50-6 thrashing, Cameron Smith and Craig Bellamy paid tribute to the Warriors. Source: Fox Sports

Having sacked coach Stephen Kearney last week, the Warriors slipped to their latest embarrassing defeat, this time against the Storm in Sydney, conceding nine tries and scoring just one of their own.

The loss leaves the Warriors in 14th on the NRL ladder, although could be overtaken by the Bulldogs and Titans by the end of the weekend to sit last.

However, in recognition of the huge sacrifice made by the Kiwi side, who've left their families in New Zealand to relocate to Australia, the Storm's captain Cameron Smith, coach Craig Bellamy and former Warrior turned assistant coach Ryan Hoffman addressing the Warriors.

While there were no microphones to hear what was said, Fox Sports' Sam Burgess hailed the gesture of the Storm.

"They looked a bit down, downcast and sad. I think Craig and Cameron have probably seen that, felt it in the performance," Burgess said.

"I can understand the care and support that Craig and Cameron have both shown there, it's a good gesture."

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors trio want to return home to be with family, 1 NEWS understands
2
Fiji target allegiance of Blues sensation Hoskins Sotutu - report
3
UK police hit out at Liverpool fans, Covid-19 restrictions ignored during Premier League celebrations
4
England football boss rejected Jacinda Ardern's phone call ahead of World Cup bid
5
Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson says All Blacks would thrash Kangaroos in hybrid game
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Warriors greats Simon Mannering, Stacey Jones loom as key figures in post-Kearney wake
00:15

Nathan Cleary returns from hospital to steer Panthers to victory over Rabbitohs
00:33

Mass haka at Mt Smart in show of support of Warriors after their sacrifices
00:37

Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson says All Blacks would thrash Kangaroos in hybrid game