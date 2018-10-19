 

Meet George, possibly Mate Ma'a Tonga's biggest fan, ahead of tonight's Australia Test

Tonga are set to take on Australia tonight at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium in a historic rugby league test. 

Fans have been parading flags in support of the underdogs, but super-fan George Siale Thomas went above and beyond by wrapping, painting and flagging his $42,000 Jeep in Tongan colours and emblems. 

"To the outside world this looks like really extra, it looks crazy. But for us it's just from the heart." 

The Jeep took six weeks of planning and the budget was "well and truly blown" but the tooting, waving and support makes it all worth it for Geroge. 

Tonga’s league team take on Australia in Auckland on October 20. Source: Seven Sharp
