Meet George, possibly Mate Ma'a Tonga's biggest fan, ahead of tonight's Australia Test

Tonga are set to take on Australia tonight at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium in a historic rugby league test.

Fans have been parading flags in support of the underdogs, but super-fan George Siale Thomas went above and beyond by wrapping, painting and flagging his $42,000 Jeep in Tongan colours and emblems.

"To the outside world this looks like really extra, it looks crazy. But for us it's just from the heart."