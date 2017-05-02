 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


'Maybe I need to get out of my comfort zone' - Warriors utility Tui Lolohea contemplating NRL future

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Struggling on form and lingering in reserve grade, Warriors winger Tuimoala Lolohea could possibly play out the rest of his NRL career at another club.

The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The 22-year-old has been granted an early release from his final year of his contract and will be a free agent next season.

Lolohea has expressed his disappointment at being axed from the first grade side in the last five weeks and admits a change in environment might be the best move for him.

"I've been in my comfort zone and maybe I need to get out of my comfort zone and get away from the things I am comfortable with," said Lolohea.

"I just want to let my football do the talking at the moment and want to put my name back on the map."

The Warriors have given Lolohea the permission to see other NRL clubs.

"Yeah it's been pretty tough to be honest I have had a lot of support from people.

"Probably kept a lot to myself, I've actually been at the club (Warriors) since I was 14 and I'm 22 now."

Three NRL clubs have shown interest in Lolohea, but is yet to receive a formal offer.

A mid-season transfer hasn't been ruled out.

Lolohea has been selected in the Tonga squad to play Fiji this Saturday and will be playing in the halves.

Related

Warriors

00:50
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Watch: 'It's been pretty tough to be honest'- hurting Warrior Tui Lolohea opens up after being granted early release to pursue other clubs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:50
1
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Watch: 'It's been pretty tough to be honest'- hurting Warrior Tui Lolohea opens up after being granted early release to pursue other clubs

00:23
2
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:34
3
Lucky for Parker’s trainer, he was wearing protective gear when he took a blow from the heavyweight.

Watch: 'Miss the pad, hit the coach!' Kevin Barry clips intense Joseph Parker round the head after lightning quick jab to the gut

00:29
4
The Black Cap all-rounder scored an unbeaten 41 runs as the Daredevils defeated Hyderabad by six-wickets in the IPL.

Watch: 'That's all power!' Big hitting Corey Anderson goes bonkers to lift Delhi to thrilling last over IPL win

02:06
5
Parker will likely head overseas to the UK pending the result of this weekend's title defence.

Joseph Parker eager to silence boxing critics over claims he can't match Joshua's power: 'I back myself against any heavyweight'

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.

01:53
The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

Massive claim lodged on behalf of all Maori - for all the country's beaches

The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

02:12
The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

Another slap in the face for the spirit of Anzac? Aussie move will see Kiwi uni students pay full tuition fees

The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

00:44
Police hope the videos will encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward.

'Debunk some of the myths' - Rape Crisis welcomes police videos that explain process of reporting sexual assaults

"There's still a lot of stigma regarding talking about sexual assault."

03:18
Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.

'Labour is regenerating' – Corin Dann gives his thoughts on Labour's list

Our Political Editor assesses the Labour Party list candidates who will contest the general election.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ