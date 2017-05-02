'Maybe I need to get out of my comfort zone' - Warriors utility Tui Lolohea contemplating NRL future

Struggling on form and lingering in reserve grade, Warriors winger Tuimoala Lolohea could possibly play out the rest of his NRL career at another club.

The 22-year-old has been granted an early release from his final year of his contract and will be a free agent next season.

Lolohea has expressed his disappointment at being axed from the first grade side in the last five weeks and admits a change in environment might be the best move for him.

"I've been in my comfort zone and maybe I need to get out of my comfort zone and get away from the things I am comfortable with," said Lolohea.

"I just want to let my football do the talking at the moment and want to put my name back on the map."

The Warriors have given Lolohea the permission to see other NRL clubs.

"Yeah it's been pretty tough to be honest I have had a lot of support from people.

"Probably kept a lot to myself, I've actually been at the club (Warriors) since I was 14 and I'm 22 now."

Three NRL clubs have shown interest in Lolohea, but is yet to receive a formal offer.

A mid-season transfer hasn't been ruled out.