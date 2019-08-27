TODAY |

Mate Ma'a Tonga's Kristian Woolf named interim coach of Newcastle Knights

AAP
Nathan Brown has left Newcastle immediately with Kristian Woolf to take over as head coach for the final two games of the NRL season.

Brown last week announced that he had agreed to depart at the end of the season, amid reports the club was canvassing a replacement.

But his position became untenable following their 46-4 thrashing to the Wests Tigers last Saturday, a loss that effectively ends their hopes of making the finals.

Brown is understood to have tendered his resignation on Monday, however it was knocked back by Knights management.

But less than 24 hours later the club announced he would leave immediately, leaving Woolf in charge to prepare them for Saturday's match against the Gold Coast.

Sydney Roosters assistant Adam O'Brien is expected to be announced as Brown's successor in the coming days.

Brown leaves the club with a winning percentage of just 25.5 per cent following nearly four years in charge, but he has been credited with rebuilding the club's roster.

While they finished last in his first two seasons, Brown has moulded them into a side capable of making the finals having attracted the likes of Mitchell Pearce, David Klemmer, Kalyn Ponga and Tim Glasby.

Kristian Woolf
Kristian Woolf Source: Photosport
