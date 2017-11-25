 

Mate Ma'a Tonga's fairy-tale RWLC comes to an end after England secure controversial semi-final win

AAP

Tonga have fallen one step short of the Rugby League World Cup decider, downed 20-18 by England in tonight's semi-final in Auckland.

England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.
Backed by a partisan Tongan crowd, Mate Ma'a brought all their trademark bullishness but blundered early with ball in hand to trail 14-0.

They came up agonisingly short in an extraordinary final period, in which they scored three late tries in five minutes.

Ex-Kangaroo prop Andrew Fifita appeared to have scored the winner with the final play of the match, only to be called back for a contentious knock-on.

It appeared the ball had been stripped one-on-one by English second-rower Elliott Whitehead, rather than dropped - allowing Fifita to continue.

However, he was called back by referee Matt Cecchin.

As a result, Tonga's history-making World Cup run has come to an end, having toppled New Zealand to finish first in Pool B and defeating quarter-finalists Lebanon.

Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.
England will contest next week's final against odds-on favourites Australia in Brisbane, having lost 18-4 to the Kangaroos in the tournament opener.

Tonight's semi-final win came down to a clinical first-half showing.

Emerging with plenty of composure, the Wayne Bennett-coached England scored two early tries through Jermaine McGillvary and Gareth Widdop.

Tonga tried one too many times for the hail-Mary play, with Tuimoala Lolohea guilty on several occasions of wasting solid scoring chances.

The Polynesians went into the break 12-0 down, and duly conceded an additional Widdop penalty goal and John Bateman try to seemingly end the match.

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.
But, in the spirit of their entire World Cup campaign, Mate Ma'a didn't go down without a fight, putting on quick tries through Tevita Pangai Jr, Siliva Havili and Lolohea to get within two points - until Fifita was denied a last-gasp winner.

England captain Widdop was named man of the match.

Australia obliterated Fiji 54-6 in Friday's other semi-final.

