Mate Ma'a Tonga players desperate for clash with Kangaroos - 'We want to test ourselves'

Canberra Raiders' Siliva Havili thinks a rugby league Test between Tonga and Australia would transcend sport.
Havili has played nine matches for Tonga, including starting at hooker in the Pacific Test victory over Samoa in June in front of a packed crowd at Campbelltown Stadium.
It seems there's no one in the rugby league community against the idea of Tonga playing Australia this year, but nothing has been scheduled.
Venues across Australia are being explored and Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has even flagged having the game in New Zealand in October as a possibility.
Tonga have started posing a significant threat on the international rugby league scene, particularly since stars Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo have pledged to play for them at every opportunity.
Despite the country only having a population of about 100,000, Tonga has risen through the ranks to the stage where they would give the Kangaroos a genuine challenge.
"It's big for us in the Tongan team, but not only that, it's big for the nation, our little nation and it's big for the game of rugby league," Havili said.
"We want to test ourselves against the world champions and we're hopeful we get that test ... but it will be really big for us and the game itself."
Havili's Raiders teammate Michael Oldfield also knows what putting Tonga at the front of the international game would do for the country.
The versatile Oldfield is determined to add to his two Tests for Tonga.
"One of the big things about those boys (Fifita and Taumalolo) knocking back tier one nations was to put Tonga on the map," Oldfield said earlier this month.
"To play Australia, the best team in the world, will do that and hopefully set a precedent for those second tier nations going forward.
"With Tonga we're blessed with an abundance of talent out there and I'm just happy to be in that pool ... if I could hopefully snag a spot in the future I'd love it."