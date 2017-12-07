 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Mate Ma'a Tonga players desperate for clash with Kangaroos - 'We want to test ourselves'

AAP
Topics
League

Canberra Raiders' Siliva Havili thinks a rugby league Test between Tonga and Australia would transcend sport.

Havili has played nine matches for Tonga, including starting at hooker in the Pacific Test victory over Samoa in June in front of a packed crowd at Campbelltown Stadium.

It seems there's no one in the rugby league community against the idea of Tonga playing Australia this year, but nothing has been scheduled.

Venues across Australia are being explored and Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has even flagged having the game in New Zealand in October as a possibility.

Tonga have started posing a significant threat on the international rugby league scene, particularly since stars Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo have pledged to play for them at every opportunity.

Despite the country only having a population of about 100,000, Tonga has risen through the ranks to the stage where they would give the Kangaroos a genuine challenge.

"It's big for us in the Tongan team, but not only that, it's big for the nation, our little nation and it's big for the game of rugby league," Havili said.

"We want to test ourselves against the world champions and we're hopeful we get that test ... but it will be really big for us and the game itself."

Havili's Raiders teammate Michael Oldfield also knows what putting Tonga at the front of the international game would do for the country.

The versatile Oldfield is determined to add to his two Tests for Tonga.

"One of the big things about those boys (Fifita and Taumalolo) knocking back tier one nations was to put Tonga on the map," Oldfield said earlier this month.

"To play Australia, the best team in the world, will do that and hopefully set a precedent for those second tier nations going forward.

"With Tonga we're blessed with an abundance of talent out there and I'm just happy to be in that pool ... if I could hopefully snag a spot in the future I'd love it."

Tongan interchange Siliva Havili during the Rugby League World Cup 2017 Pool B match - New Zealand Kiwis v Tonga played at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 11 November 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
Tongan interchange Siliva Havili during the Rugby League World Cup 2017 Pool B match between New Zealand and Tonga at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
The British heavyweight spoke of the mutual respect between the two fighters.

Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'
2

Watch: Aussie footballer catches brutal shot to the face, left face-down on the turf
3

US Winter Olympian and wife speak of their heartbreak at daughter's tragic drowning - 'She was floating in the pool'
4

Watch: US baseball star makes unreal diving catch before slamming face into outfield barrier
5

'It's a big ask': 'Boks legend all but writes off Lions' chances against Crusaders
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Luke Keary celebrates with Sydney Roosters teammates.

Roosters to be without playmaker Luke Keary until playoffs due to knee injury
00:15
Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust.

Titans youngster 'lucky enough it worked' after sidestep humiliates RTS
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

'We're getting better' - Roosters peaking at right time as NRL finals approach
00:39
Stephen Kearney lambasted his players after the 36-12 loss to the Titans.

Watch: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck responds to Warriors coach's 'soft' accusation: 'A few of us agree'

West Tigers desperately clinging to NRL playoff hopes after Warriors' Gold Coast capitulation

AAP
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL

Bad news Wests Tigers fans: with your season on the line and it all to play for your team is expected to win again.

And this time against Newcastle, another team from outside the top eight.

Because in what can only be described as one of the NRL's most unusual campaigns, the Tigers' struggles as favourites have been laid bare with just five rounds to go.

With 20 rounds gone the Tigers have now won more games against top-four sides than those sitting below them in the bottom half of the table.

As part of a competition-best five-from-six record against the NRL's best four sides, the Tigers have beaten Melbourne twice and each of the Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra and South Sydney.

In contrast their record sits at four-from-nine against the teams destined to miss the finals, having now dropped matches to wooden-spoon contenders Parramatta and Canterbury.

"I don't know (how to explain it)," Tigers winger Corey Thompson told reporters.

"We seem to go so well against the top four.

"I don't think it's our mentality. We prepare as if we are playing a top team each week and I I don't think it's our preparation.

"I can't put it down to one thing. That's something we really need to work on when we come up against teams below us on the ladder.
"From here on now we just have to win these games."

According to figures from the TAB, Ivan Cleary's Tigers have won just two of seven games when they've started as favourites this year.

As underdogs their record improves to a far more competitive six-from-eleven.

Which in turn makes the charge at the finals the most difficult to predict, given it's likely they'll have to win four of their last five to qualify for the top eight.

They have the Dragons and Rabbitohs again in two of the final three weeks but must first beat the Knights and Canberra before they host Manly in the penultimate round.

All the while they'll need to rely on the Warriors, who are four points ahead of them, to win two less game than them.

The Tigers sat in the NRL's top four after seven rounds.

"Personally I think as a group we will (count it as a lost season if we miss the finals)," Thompson said.

"We started off the year so well as a playing group.

"Especially some games we should have won we were in front of late in the games and we let it slip and lost.

"Looking back from last year you can say it's positive but as a playing group we set our goal to make the finals and we have a great team and we could've been in the finals."

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Konrad Hurrell scored the first try of the match. Source: Getty
Topics
League
Warriors
NRL
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:37
His comments came after Winston Peters labelled Simon Bridges a "joke" while the two faced off over the economy.

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time

Expat claims Great Walk fees a 'money grab from tourists', complains to Human Rights Commission

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

1 NEWS Community: Homeless outreach group to launch fleet of showers, washing machines on wheels for Aucklanders in need

Northland kapa haka rehab programme uses waiata to fight addiction - 'It’s taught me to open up my eyes to the world'

Warriors' humiliating loss to Titans costs one unlucky TAB punter $30,000

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

One Warriors fan has 30,000 reasons to be upset over yesterday's result after losing a massive bid they placed on the game against the Gold Coast Titans.

The punter put a $30,000 ($NZ32,600) bet on the Kiwi team midway through the match to win the contest with the odds sitting at $1.65 - the score was locked at 6-6 at the time of betting.

While the gambler may have been feeling comfortable at halftime with the Warriors up 12-8, things took a turn for the worse in the second half with the Titans piling on five tries to win the game 36-12.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said after the game he was "scratching his head" at the result.

"I don't like using the word but I thought it was pretty soft in the second half.

"There was a fair bit on the line and to produce a second half of that standard makes it very disappointing."

The Warriors next play the Dragons on Saturday afternoon in Wollongong where the Kiwi side is currently paying $2.60 to win compared to $1.45 for their hosts.

Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust. Source: SKY
Topics
League
Warriors