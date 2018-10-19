Mate Ma'a Tonga name eight former NZ rep players in clash against Kiwis

Mate Ma'a Tonga have named a formidable forward pack, which features four former New Zealand players in the starting team, as they prepare to take on the Kiwis at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

Jason Taumalolo, Manu Ma'u, Siliva Havili and Sio Siua Taukeiaho are former Kiwis players named to start in the Tongan forward pack.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand representatives Tuimoala Lolohea, David Fusitu’a and Solomone Kata have been named in the starting Tongan backline.

Former Kiwis forward Addin Fonua-Blake has been named on the interchange bench.

All up, there are eight former Kiwis players in the match day 17-man squad.

Cronulla Sharks' star prop Andrew Fifita has been named to start in the front row despite not having been given the all clear to play as he awaits his fate later tonight by the NRL judiciary.

Fifita is at risk of being suspended for the match after making dangerous contact with Raiders’ Ryan Sutton last Thursday, which resulted in a crusher tackle.



Mate Ma'a Tonga: 1 Will Hopoate, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 David Fusitu’a, 6 John Asiata, 7 Tui Lolohea, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11 Tevita Pangai Junior, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jason Taumalolo.