TODAY |

Mate Ma'a Tonga, Kiwis both setting lofty goals ahead of Test - 'We've got to take another big step forward now'

AAP
More From
League
Pacific Islands
Kiwis

Tonga insist their internal feel-good factor is as strong as ever, even though the tide appears to be out on their "Red Sea" of support for this weekend's Test against New Zealand.

Today's match at Mt Smart Stadium is unlikely to sell out, a surprising outcome given the fanatical crowds Mate Ma'a Tonga have attracted since their beefed-up team won hearts at the 2017 World Cup.

A breakdown of ticket sales suggest it is Tongan supporters who won't be showing up in the colossal numbers that made the World Cup so memorable.

The deafening numbers and red flags returned for last year's blockbuster showdown with Australia in Auckland.

Talismanic forward Jason Taumalolo joked that fans were waiting for ticket prices to drop this week before committing to the inaugural Oceania Cup Test.

He said even if numbers are down on what they've become accustomed to, there will be no let-up to his team's psyche.

"Going back into camp this week, it felt like we never left 2017," he said.

"That's one thing that I obviously enjoy about camp is the camaraderie that we have.

"But at the end of the day, it's how we go on the field that reflects how we go as a country."

It's the first meeting of the Pacific rivals since Tonga stunned the Kiwis in World Cup group play two years ago.

Taumalolo's men were eliminated in the semi-finals by England and were off the pace when overwhelmed 34-16 by the Kangaroos last October.

While Tonga are seeking greater consistency, the same could be said of New Zealand, who ended last year's 2-1 series loss in England with 34-0 thumping of the hosts in the dead-rubber final Test.

That performance mirrored their upset of Australia a month earlier and is the minimum standard demanded by coach Michael Maguire.

"We grew whilst we were away on our last tour but we've got to take another big step forward now," Maguire said.

"It's been a really good week actually but at the end of the day we'll be judged by what we do in the 80 minutes."

Cultural exchanges. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz
Cultural exchanges between the Kiwis and Mate Ma'a Tonga during the Rugby League World Cup in 2017. Source: Photosport
More From
League
Pacific Islands
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
England's final six batters combined for 32 runs as Sri Lanka held on for a 20 run win.
England's tail end capitulates as Sri Lanka defend 232 in stunning World Cup upset
2
Evans and Enoka's blasts were part of a game-changing six-run innings for the Kiwi side in the 7-4 win.
Joel Evans, Ben Enoka hit back-to-back home runs in huge six-run innings as Black Sox knock out Aussies in quarter-finals
3
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores a try. New Zealand Kiwis v Samoa, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 28 October 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reveals recent Kiwis-turned-Samoa star Martin Taupau attempted to convert him too
4
Chiefs post match huddle after the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 13 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Chiefs hold slender lead over Jaguares after tight first half of quarter-final
5
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:55
The NRL star admitted he had to go into the bathroom to compose himself during a team photoshoot.

Benji Marshall's return uniting Kiwis, fans - 'What the jersey means to him is special'
00:59
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."

'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
03:12
The 33-year-old announced earlier in the week that we will no longer box after discovering he had a brain cyst.

Manu Vatuvei says dancing 'made me express how I felt' after brain cyst ended his boxing career
01:55
Fifita said there's nothing quite like the "passion" he has for the game when representing the small Pacific nation.

Andrew Fifita has no regrets choosing Mate Ma'a Tonga over NSW Blues jersey