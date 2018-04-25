Mason Lino ruled out of Warriors clash with Rabbitohs

Peta Hiku is the Warriors' fix-it man for a second straight week after halfback Mason Lino was ruled out of the NRL match against South Sydney.

Warriors' Mason Lino in action against the Melbourne Storm during a pre-season match in February in 2018 in Rotorua. Source: Photosport

Lino has succumbed to an undisclosed leg injury, prompting a reshuffle to the backline for Saturday's match at Mt Smart Stadium.



Blake Green moves in one spot to halfback, with Hiku taking over at five-eighth.



Gerard Beale is a late inclusion at centre for the second week in a row.



Versatile Kiwis international Hiku, who's played mostly at centre this season, made a late switch to fullback to replace Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for last week's win over Parramatta in Sydney.



Skipper Tuivasa-Sheck is still in doubt to face the Rabbitohs, with his first baby due to arrive tomorrow.



The Warriors are without both their specialist halfbacks as Shaun Johnson continues to recover from an ankle complaint.

