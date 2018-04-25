 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Mason Lino ruled out of Warriors clash with Rabbitohs

share

Source:

AAP

Peta Hiku is the Warriors' fix-it man for a second straight week after halfback Mason Lino was ruled out of the NRL match against South Sydney.

Warriors Mason Lino. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, NRL preseaon league, Rotorua, New Zealand. Satturday, 17 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Warriors' Mason Lino in action against the Melbourne Storm during a pre-season match in February in 2018 in Rotorua.

Source: Photosport

Lino has succumbed to an undisclosed leg injury, prompting a reshuffle to the backline for Saturday's match at Mt Smart Stadium.

Blake Green moves in one spot to halfback, with Hiku taking over at five-eighth.

Gerard Beale is a late inclusion at centre for the second week in a row.

Versatile Kiwis international Hiku, who's played mostly at centre this season, made a late switch to fullback to replace Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for last week's win over Parramatta in Sydney.

Skipper Tuivasa-Sheck is still in doubt to face the Rabbitohs, with his first baby due to arrive tomorrow.

The Warriors skipper admitted he doesn't have a plan for if his partner goes into labour during the Bunnies game.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Warriors are without both their specialist halfbacks as Shaun Johnson continues to recover from an ankle complaint.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (capt), David Fusitu'a, Gerard Beale, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Peta Hiku, Blake Green, James Gavet, Issac Luke, Agnatius Paasi, Simon Mannering, Tohu Harris, Adam Blair: Interchange: Jazz Tevaga, Chris Satae, Bunty Afoa, Isaiah Papali'i, Karl Lawton, Anthony Gelling.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Ennor collapsed on his ankles with players on top of him to cut his game short.

Ouch! Crusaders' Braydon Ennor carried off field after injuring both ankles in awkward tackle against Hurricanes

00:15
2
Despite all the stars in the backlines, it was the men up front getting the job done in the big contest.

As it happened: Rag-tag Crusaders hold on for hard-fought win in wet conditions after physical clash with Hurricanes

00:15
3
Despite all the stars in the backlines, it was the men up front getting the job done in the big contest.

Crusaders forwards dominate in the wet, steamroll Hurricanes' defence for hard-earned win

00:13
4
Mike Roach might want to reflect on his choice of words after this incident with Tatiana Suarez.

Watch: Photographer under fire for making sleazy comment towards female UFC fighter during shoot

5
Warriors Mason Lino. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, NRL preseaon league, Rotorua, New Zealand. Satturday, 17 February, 2018. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Mason Lino ruled out of Warriors clash with Rabbitohs

00:50
Maria Exposto, found with crystal meth at Kuala Lumpur Airport in 2014, claims she was the victim of an online romance scam.

Aussie granny sentenced to hang in Malaysia, after not guilty verdict for drug trafficking overturned

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto was originally acquitted of the charges, with the court accepting she was unaware she was carrying the drugs.

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.

01:15
Dozens of woman have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.

01:52
Police and protestors remember the break-up of peaceful Bastion Point occupation.

Day of reflection for protestors and police on 40th anniversary of Bastion Point arrests - 'It was kind of scary but we knew we were right'

On May 25 1978 hundreds of police marched on the headland in Auckland to end 17 months of occupation.

00:15
Despite all the stars in the backlines, it was the men up front getting the job done in the big contest.

As it happened: Rag-tag Crusaders hold on for hard-fought win in wet conditions after physical clash with Hurricanes

The Crusaders have held off the Hurricanes in horrid conditions to take hold of the NZ Super Rugby conference despite having six All Blacks missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 