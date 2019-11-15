TODAY |

Marquee Wolfpack signing Sonny Bill Williams stars in social media for rival club

Marquee Toronto Wolfpack signing Sonny Bill Williams has starred in a social media alongside the mascot for one of his Super League rivals.

The Warrington Wolves posted the video of their mascot, Wire Wolfie, trying to track down Williams.

“After receiving intel of @SonnyBWilliams' arrival in the UK, @wire_wolfie went undercover to track down @TOwolfpack's newest recruit,” was the caption for the video.

Wolfie finds Williams, who was at the Wolfpack’s training base in the north of England to meet his new teammates.

“Come looking for me mate, yeah? We’ll see you soon,” Williams says before shaking the mascot’s hand and then mock slapping him.

The signing of Williams by the expansion Toronto franchise has taken the Super League by storm.

The mascot for the Warrington Wolves was tasked with trying to find the dual international. Source: Twitter/Warrington Wolves
