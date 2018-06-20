Maroons' young Māori star Kalyn Ponga ruled out of Origin dead rubber with leg injury

Queensland have received a blow to their hopes of avoiding a State of Origin series whitewash after youngster Kalyn Ponga was ruled out of game three with a hamstring injury.



Newcastle said today that the 20-year-old Maroons bench utility had suffered a lateral hamstring strain in their NRL loss to Canterbury and would be sidelined for three to four weeks.



It is a blow to the Maroons leading into the July 11 dead rubber in Brisbane.