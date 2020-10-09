TODAY |

Maroons sweating on return of injured stars for Origin opener

Source:  AAP

With several key players in doubt for next week's State of Origin opener, Queensland coach Paul Green has named a 20-man squad for the Maroons.

Injured pair Kalyn Ponga (groin) and Cameron Munster (foot) have both been selected but will need to prove their fitness before being able to take on NSW on June 9.

There are also doubts over Gold Coast fullback AJ Brimson, who injured his knee in the Titans' NRL loss to Cronulla on Sunday, while Melbourne back-rower Felise Kaufusi is facing a one-game ban after being charged with tripping Brisbane's Jake Turpin.

With Josh Papalii and Josh McGuire both suspended and prop Lindsay Collins (knee) injured, Green has called up Wests Tigers forward Joe Ofahengaue.

Another surprise selection is South Sydney's Jaydn Su'A, who was recently axed to the reserves by Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett at club level.

Hooker Harry Grant (hamstring) is also selected despite not playing since early May but may have to settle for a role off the bench with in-form Parramatta rake Reed Mahoney a chance to debut in the No.9 jersey.

The other potential debutant for the Maroons is North Queensland winger Kyle Feldt who'll be pushing clubmate Valentine Holmes or Brisbane flyer Xavier Coates for a starting role.

Queensland Origin squad: Kalyn Ponga, Valentine Holmes, Dane Gagai, Kurt Capewell, Xavier Coates, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans (c), Christian Welch, Reed Mahoney, Jai Arrow, David Fifita, Felise Kaufusi, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Moeaki Fotuaika, Joe Ofahengaue, Jaydn Su'A, AJ Brimson, Coen Hess, Kyle Feldt.

