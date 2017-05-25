 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Maroons star Johnathan Thurston says no hard feelings with NSW's Mitchell Pearce

share

Source:

AAP

The last time Johnathan Thurston saw Mitchell Pearce in a NSW jersey he delivered one of the great State of Origin sledges.

Johnathan Thurston looking to pass NSW v Qld State of Origin rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush Sydney Australia. Wednesday 1 June 2016. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Queensland Maroons half Johnathan Thurston looking to pass against NSW Blues.

Source: Photosport

But Queensland great Thurston insisted there would be no bad blood if they reunite in next week's Origin I in Brisbane, saying they called a truce long ago.

If Thurston overcomes a shoulder injury, the Maroons playmaker will line up against Pearce for the first time since their infamous 2015 moment in Brisbane.

As Queensland romped to a record 52-6 game three win that sealed the series, Thurston took aim at Pearce, who had reportedly bagged the Maroons for being too old.

After failing to stop yet another Queensland try, the Blues No.7 was told by Thurston to get a picture outside Suncorp Stadium with the Origin Shield- wielding Wally Lewis statue "because that's the closest you'll get to the trophy".

Pearce has lost all six Origin series he has played in.

Mitchell Pearce (NSW) State of Origin / NSW vs QLD Game 2 NRL - 2015 National Rugby League MCG Melbourne Victoria Wednesday 17 June 2015 © Sport the library / Jeff Crow

NSW Blues playmaker Mitchell Pearce.

Source: Photosport

But Thurston revealed there would be no hard feelings in game one, even throwing his support behind the rejuvenated Pearce.

The Sydney Roosters halfback forced his way back into the NSW side after being overlooked last year due to well-documented off-field issues.

"It's great to see Mitch back," Thurston said.

"There's been a lot of talk about Mitch and I and we had a really good chat after a game last year," Thurston said.

"As a rugby league community we get behind each other.

"And it's good to see that he's come back and wrestled those mental demons and doing really good work in the community about that aspect and he's back to playing his best footy."

Pearce will partner James Maloney in the NSW halves for the first time since 2013.

"You want to play against the best and they've picked a halves pairing that are at the top of their game at the moment," Thurston said.

"That's part of Origin. You love being a part of those challenges.

"It's good to see him and Jimmy (Maloney) playing their best footy - that's a big job for us (to stop)."

Thurston is expected to know whether he will play after a Sunday contact session at Queensland's Gold Coast camp.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a goal each in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm, Sweden.

Watch: Emotional Manchester United win Europa League final for mourning fans

01:58
2
'There's always pressure but it's something that we always enjoy to be honest - it's just like the Olympic environment.'

Bad weather conditions predicted to postpone America's Cup start in Bermuda

3
The All Blacks perform the Haka. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa. Test match rugby union. The Rugby Championship. Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 17 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks win Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for sport

05:48
4
Mainland Netball in Canterbury is scrapping rep teams for year seven and eight players – Margaret Foster is outraged by the decision.

Watch: 'I was completely horrified' – Silver Ferns great bemused by decision to scrap rep teams

00:54
5
The WBO heavyweight champion says the British boxer is 'noisy'.

Video: 'He's a gutsy character… I'd love to fight him!' Parker eager to end Twitter spat with Tony Bellew

01:53
It was 1994 when Claire Chitham got her Shorty gig. Now, she is back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

'Waverley, what are you doing with the muffin tray?' - Waverley back on Shorty set 23 years after making debut

Claire Chitham first appeared on Shortland Street in 1994. She's back for the show's 25th birthday and says it feels 'really strange'.

02:16
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

01:34
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann brings us the latest ahead of tomorrow's budget.

Corin Dann on Budget 2017 - can we expect any big surprises?

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann says the budget comes in a time of strong forecast surpluses.

01:39
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

Army deployed to UK streets as terror alert remains critical after Manchester attack

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

00:56
As Shorty celebrates its 25th anniversary, Breakfast's Brodie Kane puts a rather awkward question to actor Ben Mitchell.

'Who was your favourite girlfriend?' Shortland Street's TK Samuels put on the spot on live television

As Shorty marks its 25th birthday, Breakfast's Brodie gives actor Ben Mitchell a grilling.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ