Maroons star Johnathan Thurston says no hard feelings with NSW's Mitchell Pearce

The last time Johnathan Thurston saw Mitchell Pearce in a NSW jersey he delivered one of the great State of Origin sledges.

Queensland Maroons half Johnathan Thurston looking to pass against NSW Blues. Source: Photosport

But Queensland great Thurston insisted there would be no bad blood if they reunite in next week's Origin I in Brisbane, saying they called a truce long ago.

If Thurston overcomes a shoulder injury, the Maroons playmaker will line up against Pearce for the first time since their infamous 2015 moment in Brisbane.

As Queensland romped to a record 52-6 game three win that sealed the series, Thurston took aim at Pearce, who had reportedly bagged the Maroons for being too old.

After failing to stop yet another Queensland try, the Blues No.7 was told by Thurston to get a picture outside Suncorp Stadium with the Origin Shield- wielding Wally Lewis statue "because that's the closest you'll get to the trophy".

Pearce has lost all six Origin series he has played in.

NSW Blues playmaker Mitchell Pearce. Source: Photosport

But Thurston revealed there would be no hard feelings in game one, even throwing his support behind the rejuvenated Pearce.

The Sydney Roosters halfback forced his way back into the NSW side after being overlooked last year due to well-documented off-field issues.

"It's great to see Mitch back," Thurston said.

"There's been a lot of talk about Mitch and I and we had a really good chat after a game last year," Thurston said.

"As a rugby league community we get behind each other.

"And it's good to see that he's come back and wrestled those mental demons and doing really good work in the community about that aspect and he's back to playing his best footy."

Pearce will partner James Maloney in the NSW halves for the first time since 2013.

"You want to play against the best and they've picked a halves pairing that are at the top of their game at the moment," Thurston said.

"That's part of Origin. You love being a part of those challenges.

"It's good to see him and Jimmy (Maloney) playing their best footy - that's a big job for us (to stop)."