Maroons star Johnathan Thurston breathing easier ahead of shoulder test

The return of "bodyguard" Gavin Cooper has boosted Johnathan Thurston's confidence as he braces for his recovering shoulder to be targeted in Wednesday night's State of Origin II in Sydney.

Johnathan Thurston looking to pass NSW v Qld State of Origin rugby league match at ANZ Stadium, Homebush Sydney Australia. Wednesday 1 June 2016. Photo: Paul Seiser / www.photosport.nz

Queensland Maroons half Johnathan Thurston looking to pass against NSW Blues.

Thurston said he had pulled up without a problem from his return from a five- week shoulder injury - North Queensland's 32-6 NRL demolition of Parramatta.

"I am glad I got through the game unscathed," Thurston said.

"The shoulder certainly got tested out so I am very happy."

Despite getting through the win over the Eels Thurston knows NSW will have their own methods for testing out his shoulder in the heat of Origin.

"That is part and parcel of the game," Thurston said.

"Whether I have a good shoulder or a bad shoulder they are still going to target me - it is nothing new."

But Cooper's presence at the Queensland camp has calmed Thurston's nerves.

Cooper - who made his Queensland debut in game three last year - was recalled after the Maroons wielded the axe following the record 28-4 game one loss, making seven changes and naming four debutants.

Cooper protects Cowboys teammate Thurston in the defensive line in the NRL.

And veteran half Thurston was confident he&nbsp; could take the step up and play the role in Origin.

"We've obviously got a very good understanding of each other's game especially defensively and that's what wins these types of games," Thurston said of Cooper.

"You need to be mentally tough in these games and he is certainly that.

"And defensively we could be better (than game one) so it is good to have him there."

The shoulder injury forced Thurston to pull out of game one, snapping his record run of 36 straight Origins.

Thurston said it was tough to watch Origin I from the sidelines but did not want to wonder what might have been if he played.

"It's not about that. It's about looking at areas we need to improve," he said.

"We had a look and we know where we need to be better and we need to be a whole lot better than we were in game one."

Thurston said he didn't feel extra pressure upon his return along with fullback Billy Slater to spark Queensland following their shattering Origin I loss.

"That's the expectation from the outside, that it will be up to me and Billy," he said, "but as a team we know what we need to do.

"We were bullied in that first game by the Blues and we need to be better in those (defensive) areas."

