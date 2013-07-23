 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Maroons' Origin dominance will end: former NSW Blues captain Paul Gallen

share

Source:

AAP

NSW selecting on form as opposed to Queensland's loyalty to incumbents plus the loss of key players will end the Maroons' decade-long State of Origin dominance, Paul Gallen says.

NSW Blues skipper Paul Gallen is set to play his last Origin series.

Source: Photosport

"I just think Queensland's time is up," the former Blues captain told Sky Sports Radio today.

Gallen, the most-capped NSW captain whose sole series victory came in 2014, gave Laurie Daley's Blues squad a tick of approval, lauding the side's form and experience.

In contrast, the Cronulla veteran said Queensland would struggle to cope with the loss of Corey Parker to retirement and Greg Inglis and Matt Scott to injury.

Superstar five-eighth Johnathan Thurston, who is hampered by a shoulder problem, is also unlikely to play having been named 18th man and replaced by Anthony Milford.

Gallen also expressed surprise at the decision to leave out veteran fullback Billy Slater.

"The side that Queensland have been able to pick over the last 10 years, you just looked at it and it's just been the best player in the best positions, in- form, playing really, really well," Gallen said.

"I just think the look of this side this year compared to last year, they've just lost so much experience and talent - Inglis, Scott, Parker and obviously Thurston probably not playing.

"That's four big outs to have in this side, particularly a side that's been so consistent over the past 10 years.

"I just think it's NSW's time and I think you'll see the tide really turn."

There are also question marks over the NRL performances of Sydney Roosters forward Aidan Guerra, Warrior Jacob Lillyman and Manly's Nate Myles - players who have been solid for Queensland in the past.

Meanwhile, the Blues starting forward pack boasts a number of in-form players, including new captain Boyd Corder, Andrew Fifita and Tyson Frizell.

Gallen said signs of Queensland slipping were evident last year.

"They're relatively experienced now, this NSW side. I think everyone's in really good form," he said.

"They've (Queensland) just stuck with the side from last year that got the job done in the first two games.

"While Queensland have had this dominance, the majority of the games have been so, so close.

"That's why I think they've come to the end of their run and NSW and this young group of guys, along with this group with experience in there, are just going to take over."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:19
1
The big ex-All Black had a huge game to lift Dan Carter’s Racing to a shock Top 14 playoff win over Montpellier.

Watch: Joe Rokocoko drops the shoulder and bursts through for Racing's match-winner

00:43
2
Tony Kanaan says the Kiwi race ace even "got a free meal out of" the Indianapolis incident.

Cool-headed Kiwi Scott Dixon told Taco Bell gunpoint robbery story 'like nothing happened' - IndyCar teammate


00:26
3
Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

00:24
4
Wales flanker Warburton participated in full contact training in Ireland after suffering a knee injury early last month.

Lions skipper Sam Warburton 'fully fit' and raring to 'crack on' for NZ tour

05:33
5
The rugby hardman, whose early life of abuse saw him take his anger out on others, wants to ensure the next generation don't make the same mistakes.

Watch: Ex-All Black Norm Hewitt sets out to help youth break the cycle of bullying

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

LIVE: Police say 'a number of confirmed fatalities' at Ariana Grande UK concert after explosion

Greater Manchester Police are telling people to stay away from the arena.


01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

00:26
Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

Former Kiwis captain Bromwich has opened up for the first time about the Canberra scandal.


05:33
The rugby hardman, whose early life of abuse saw him take his anger out on others, wants to ensure the next generation don't make the same mistakes.

Watch: Ex-All Black Norm Hewitt sets out to help youth break the cycle of bullying

The self-confessed former bully says he can't change the past, but he can teach young people a different way.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ