Maroons not changing game plan for Origin III despite threat of NSW whitewash

The game plan may not have worked so far but Queensland winger Valentine Holmes says the Maroons won't be changing it as they look to avoid a rare NSW whitewash.



Joshua Addo-Carr scores a try for NSW Blues against the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: Getty

Besides, Holmes has more pressing priorities ahead of Wednesday's State of Origin game three in Brisbane - coming up with a way of stopping Blues flyer Josh Addo-Carr.



The Maroons are desperate to avoid NSW's first series whitewash since 2000 and send retiring stand-in skipper Billy Slater out a winner in his 31st and final Origin.



But it may be easier said than done after the Maroons rolled the dice and still came up short in game two in Sydney.



An injury-hit Queensland threatened to bounce back to their best when they raced to a 10-0 lead in Origin II before NSW powered on to claim it 18-14 - and only their second series win in 13 years.



It was heartbreaking stuff for a Maroons team which at one stage didn't seem to know how to lose, claiming 11 of the past 12 series.



But asked what was Queensland's Origin III game plan, Holmes said: "Play like we did in game two but just get the win.



"I thought we played really well. We started well with the first couple of tries, defensively through our middle we were outstanding.



"They (NSW) didn't have as many breaks as they did in the first game.



"I think it was errors that cost us. They (NSW) only made two in that game, they weren't giving us much to play with."



Holmes has enough to worry about after being moved from the left wing to the right in a backline reshuffle caused by skipper Greg Inglis' broken thumb.



Corey Oates earned a recall and slotted onto the left wing, Holmes to the right and Dane Gagai filled the centre vacancy created by Inglis.



Holmes is now in the direct sights of blistering-fast Addo-Carr.



While the Maroons have no plans to change their approach, Holmes said he didn't expect the Blues to do anything differently either - which should sound alarm bells for the Cronulla flyer. Addo-Carr has combined spectacularly with centre Latrell Mitchell, both scoring in each game this series.

"I think they will keep attacking that side. I feel like that was the more dominant side in the first two games (for NSW) - I don't see them changing their game plan," Holmes said.



"We all know how fast Foxy (Addo-Carr) is. I am not that confident I am as fast as he is.



"I am going to be wary of my outside and try and show him the sideline as much as I can."



Holmes said coach Kevin Walters was still to decide whether new halfback Daly Cherry-Evans would take over goalkicking duties from him for game three.



"If Cherry-Evans wants to take it he can. I was just there to fill in for someone I guess," Holmes said.

