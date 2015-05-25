TODAY |

Maroons issue SOS call to retired legend Cameron Smith to return to State of Origin

AAP
QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher has urged former Maroons skipper Cameron Smith to come out of retirement for this year's State of Origin series.

Smith stunned his state by quitting representative football on the eve of last year's series, which was won 2-1 by NSW.

But with Queensland's hooking stocks severely stretched after injuries to Sydney Roosters rake Jake Friend and Brisbane's Andrew McCullough, Hatcher has pleaded with Smith, who said 'never say never' to an Origin return on Sunday, to come to the rescue.

"It would be manna from heaven if Cameron decided to come back," Hatcher told The Courier-Mail.

"Queensland needs Cameron Smith. We would love to have him back.

"His service was so magnificent that he owes us nothing, but the cupboard is bare. We need a captain and a hooker.

"How good would it be to see Cameron Smith leading the Maroons on to Suncorp Stadium in Origin I."

The Maroons' hooking depth is so shallow Walters could be forced to use Dragons halfback Ben Hunt in the No.9 jumper.

Other options include Jake Granville, who has been struggling at the Cowboys, or 21-year-old Eels rake Reed Mahoney, who has played just 17 NRL games.

