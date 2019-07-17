TODAY |

Maroons great sacked as ARL commissioner after being arrested in Singapore

AAP
Mark Coyne has stood down from the Australian Rugby League Commission following an incident in Singapore.

Coyne is reportedly alleged to have used 'vile and disgusting' language towards public officials during an argument outside a hotel in early June.

The 51-year-old is also understood to have spent a night in a cell and forced to surrender his passport, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The NRL confirmed on Wednesday night that Coyne had been stood down pending further discussions with chairman Peter Beattie.

"I have had discussions today with commissioner Mark Coyne in relation to an incident in Singapore," Beattie said via a statement.

"Mark has agreed to stand down from the ARLC until he and I can have a longer conversation about the facts."

The Sydney Morning Herald claim the NRL only became aware of the incident via law enforcement officers, instead of being informed by Coyne himself.

Coyne's drama comes months after the ARLC ticked off on the no-fault stand-down policy for players charged with serious criminal offences.

The latest addition to the ARLC in February, Coyne had been considered a serious candidate to eventually succeed Beattie as chairman.

Coyne played 222 first-grade games for St George and St George Illawarra, six Tests for Australia, and 19 State of Origin games for Queensland.

"Mark has exactly the type of skills and background that we want on the Commission," Beattie said last November of Coyne's appointment.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 28: ARL Commissioner Mark Coyne speaks to the media following the NRL Annual general Meeting at NRL HQ on February 28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
ARL Commissioner Mark Coyne. Source: Getty
