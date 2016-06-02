Maroons forward pack on notice after heavy culling of lacklustre squad for Origin II

One of the last men standing after Queensland's State of Origin cull, Josh McGuire says every Maroons forward is on notice ahead of Wednesday night's must win game two in Sydney.



Josh Morris of the Blues scores a try which was later over turned by the bunker during game one of the State Of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons Source: Getty

Queensland selectors put the broom through their pack after NSW's big men steamrolled them to inspire a record 28-4 game one win at Suncorp Stadium.



The Origin careers of veteran forwards Nate Myles, Sam Thaiday and Jacob Lillyman are all but over after they were cut while out of sorts Sydney Roosters backrower Aidan Guerra was also axed.



North Queensland's Gavin Cooper returns to the back row and Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace will start with fellow debutants Coen Hess and bolter Tim Glasby on the bench after coach Kevin Walters finally confirmed his line-up on Friday.



Among seven changes to the team initially named in alphabetical order, Billy Slater will play his first Origin game in two years, having reclaimed his No.1 jersey after two shoulder reconstructions.



His inclusion pushes incumbent fullback Darius Boyd to left centre.



McGuire said it was a wake up call when selectors put a pen through the likes of 32-Origin veteran Myles.



It means the squad's four props have eight games of Origin experience between them.



"Everyone's on notice. The best players in the world are on notice when you play at this level," McGuire said.



"That's just the way it is and no one takes that jersey for granted."



McGuire believes Myles will return to the Maroons after his mid-NRL season switch to Melbourne.



"I'm sure it's not Nate's last Origin. He's gone to Melbourne and I think it's going to be a great move for him.



"(Storm coach) Craig Bellamy always gets the best out of his players so I would not be surprised if I see Nate here next game or next series."



Wallace will start with one-game prop Dylan Napa in what is believed to be the most inexperienced Maroons starting front row in 20 years, with Canberra wrecking ball Josh Papalii pushed to the bench.

Officials played down concerns for Papalii on Friday after he left the first official field session on the Gold Coast early with a knee complaint.



He arrived in camp two days late to treat the injury and a bout of concussion but is expected to play.



Meanwhile, Boyd has never played centre in Origin and last did so in the NRL in 2009.



However bench utility Michael Morgan is backing him to do the job.



"He's obviously very light on his feet and can beat a defender one-on-one so hopefully he does well," he said.

