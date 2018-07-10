Maroons coach Kevin Walters rules out Queensland Origin pack re-jig

Source:AAP
Queensland coach Kevin Walters has confirmed Jai Arrow and Josh Papalii will start in the front row in tomorrow night's State of Origin III, ruling out run-on changes to the Maroons pack.
Josh Papalii of Queensland is tackled by Boyd Cordner of NSW Blues during Game III of the State of Origin match in 2017 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
Source: Photosport
NSW mentor Brad Fittler had predicted bench forwards Tim Glasby or Jarrod Wallace would be promoted to the starting line-up but Walters insisted his team would be as announced for the dead rubber.
Queensland jumpers will be on the line in stand-in skipper Billy Slater's 31st and final Origin with Walters confirming good performances at Suncorp Stadium will be rewarded in game one of next year's series.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport