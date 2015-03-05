Maroons coach 'feels sorry' for Darius Boyd after shock representative retirement

 

Queensland coach Kevin Walters says he feels sorry for Darius Boyd after revealing the Brisbane captain was in the selection mix before announcing his shock representative retirement.

Darius Boyd

Source: Photosport

Boyd, 30, told News Corp Australia he would not make himself available for a State of Origin recall after being overlooked for Queensland's 22-12 game one loss in Melbourne.

The 28 Origin veteran joins fellow retired Maroons greats Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk on the sidelines this season.

Walters was caught by surprise by the news, saying Boyd had assured him just weeks ago he wanted to be considered for June 24's Origin II in Sydney.

"I'm not too sure what happened there with Darius. I had a conversation with him a couple of weeks ago and (he gave me) every indication that he wanted to keep playing," Walters told Sky Sports Radio.

''If that's the case (that he's retired) then I feel sorry for Darius because he's been a great player for Queensland and we wouldn't have any problems using him again and I said that to him."

Boyd looked set to be on standby for Billy Slater ahead of Origin II as the Maroons sweat on the veteran fullback's hamstring complaint that sidelined him for the series opener.

Now it seems Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga may be in Walters' sights.

Ponga may make his Origin debut in the starting backline or as a bench utility depending on Slater's fitness after Walters claimed the 20-year-old would be hard to ignore at the selectors' table on Sunday.

"Everyone's sort of talking about Kalyn and certainly we are as well," Walters said of Ponga, who was called into the Origin I squad as a reserve.

"Obviously Billy Slater, if he's fit, will come back into the side at fullback, but Kalyn ... I'm not going to say he's in the side, but he's doing everything that he needs to be selected.

''It's hard to ignore him on Sunday when we sit down to select the team.

''He's just one of those players who can pop up anywhere and do quite amazing things which you need at any level.'"

Walters said former Test prop Matt Scott would be considered for a recall after overlooking the 22-Origin stalwart for game one.

''He's always been in our mind,'' Walters said.

''That knee injury that he got around three weeks ago now was one that sort of had us in a bit of confusion but we'll speak to him through the week and see where he's at.''

