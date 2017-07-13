 

Maroons aiming to give Billy Slater fitting farewell in State of Origin swansong

Whatever happens in next week's State of Origin dead rubber, Queensland coach Kevin Walters reckons Billy Slater will go out a winner.

Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

Source: Photosport

But it still didn't stop Walters from urging his battling Maroons to farewell their new skipper in style as they look to avoid a whitewash in July 11's Origin III at Suncorp Stadium.

Ahead of his 31st and final Origin, veteran fullback Slater will captain the Maroons for the first time after replacing inspirational centre Greg Inglis (broken thumb).

The 35-year-old takes over the reins of a new look Maroons that have also been ravaged by injuries to boom bench utility Kalyn Ponga (hamstring) and fiery prop Dylan Napa (knee).

Walters baulked at Queensland adopting a "do it for Billy" approach to game three.

"Regardless of the result of Origin III, Billy is a winner," he said.

"I think it is a really special moment for Billy to captain his state in his last game for Queensland.

"(But) it's about the bigger picture. It's about doing it for Queensland, we want to salvage this series."

The threat of NSW's first Origin whitewash since 2000 and fourth overall ensured Walters was keen to break their 2018 series drought under Slater next week.

"It's a big motivator for me (avoiding whitewash). There have been very few whitewashes in Origin history," Walters said.

"I think the other 16 players in this team owe Billy Slater a send-off that is just right for Billy.

"I know you don't always get what you want but certainly in Billy's case, we have got plenty to play for in that regard.

"I just think sending Billy out a winner is a real positive for the side, and we need to get a win up to kick us off for next year."

Slater's Maroons retirement will ensure Inglis is the last man standing from Queensland's 2006 side that began their stunning run of 11 series wins in the past 12 years.

"I think we have a lot to look forward to," Walters said.

"Without the big names that have graced this field for 13 years, it was always going to be a difficult time.

"Given what has happened to us (injury-wise) this year I think we have done a bloody good job.

"Origin is tough, just to win a game you have to be great and we haven't been great yet - I am thinking it is coming on Wednesday week."

