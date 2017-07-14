Manu Vatuvei's farewell party spoiled as Panthers humiliate Warriors

The Warriors have slipped to a 34-22 defeat against the Penrith Panthers at the newly named Manu Vatuvei Stadium.

The Panthers took an 18-12 lead into the break, before coming out in the second half to blow the Warriors away, with 19-year old Nathan Cleary bagging three tries.

FULLTIME: Warriors 22 Panthers 34

Game over. The Warriors surrender again to the Panthers. The Warriors can't get a win for Manu Vatuvei on his farewell night, with the Panthers blitzing away in the second half to take the win.

79 mins: Warriors 22 Panthers 34

TRY! The Panthers making it look easy now. Cleary kicks over the top and Waqa Blake gathers for an easy try.

Cleary with the kick, and he misses his first shot of the evening! The Warriors trail by 12.

75 minutes: Warriors 22 Panthers 30

TRY! That should seal it and Cleary has a hat-trick! The Panthers halfback runs the ball from dummy half and out-paces Tuivasa-Sheck to score.

Again, the 19-year old is flawless with the boot to push the Panthers' lead out to eight with less than 10 minutes to go.

71 mins: Warriors 22 Panthers 24

The Warriors now throwing everything at the Panthers. Foran looks for Thompson with a short pass but the Warriors can't hold on, the Panthers now with the ball inside the Warriors' half.

69 mins: Warriors 22 Panthers 24

TRY! The Panthers level things up and it's Cleary again. Edwards makes a break and draws in the last defender before getting the pass away to Cleary, who runs away to score under the posts.

For the second time tonight, he lines up to convert his own try. He's got it! The Panthers now leading by two.

66 mins: Warriors 22 Panthers 18

The Panthers throw a forward pass and the Warriors will have the restart! Lillyman takes a hit-up as the Warriors reach halfway. Ayshford is bought down on the fourth and Foran kicks over the top on the last. Edwards field and the Panthers start again.

News coming in on Shaun Johnson, it's actually an issue with his knee, not his hamstring. Needless to say, he'll be out for the rest of the night at the very least.

64 mins: Warriors 22 Panthers 18

Foran kicks high in Johnson's absence, Watene-Zelezkiak takes it and draws a penalty from Matulino! Penrith have a restart on the 40m line.

62 mins: Warriors 22 Panthers 18

Issac Luke makes a break! He puts a kick over the top and Ligi Sao is onto it! He gets there first and goes over to claim the try! Is he short?!

The referee says "no try" but checks upstairs. It looks like Sao has knocked the ball on, the Panthers will have a scrum. Shaun Johnson looks like he's done his hamstring, he looks in serious trouble right now.

Johnson gingerly limps from the field, he doesn't look happy...

60 mins: Warriors 22 Panthers 18

The Panthers put the kick up to Maumalo again, who this time takes it perfectly. The Warriors running the ball from their set. Mannering carries the ball over halfway, Johnson puts up a high kick on the last that Edwards takes easily.

57 mins: Warriors 22 Panthers 18

Johnson puts a bomb up on the Warriors' fifth, Mansour lets it bounce and Thompson claims it! The Warriors still on the last tackle as Johnson has another kick that goes into touch. Elsewhere, Harawera-Naera comes back onto the field.

55 mins: Warriors 22 Panthers 18

TRY! The Warriors score again! What a try! They use their numerical advantage and score again. Mannering moves the ball to Thompson, who finds Ayshford, who looks back inside to Thompson who scores and the Warriors now lead!

Luke lines up his second of the evening, and this time it's good! The Warriors lead by four.

52 mins: Warriors 16 Panthers 18

The Panthers get to the halfway line from their set, Cleary kicks over the top but the ball goes into touch for a Warriors restart.

50 mins: Warriors 16 Panthers 18

TRY! Kata scores from the next set! The Warriors move the ball quickly, Tuivasa-Sheck gets a pass away to Kata who beats two defenders to score.

The referee wants to check upstairs for obstruction, Afoa the possible culprit. The bunker say it's all good and the try stands! Kata grabs his second of the night as Issac Luke lines the kick up.

It looks like Johnson's handed over kicking duties with his injury. Luke can't convert the kick and the Warriors now trail by just two.

47 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 18

The Warriors get another penalty, Issac Luke runs quickly and Harawera-Naera isn't back 10 before obstructing the Warriors' hooker. He's sent to the bin! Wow, the Warriors now with a man advantage for the next 10 minutes.

46 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 18

Afoa forces another mistake from the Panthers! Watene-Zelezniak loses the ball in the tackle for another Warriors scrum.

45 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 18

The Warriors have a scrum after Latu loses the ball in a huge tackle from Afoa. Johnson moving the ball in the next set as Ayshford is taken down on the third. Mannering goes down for the fourth and Johnson kicks to Edwards on the last.

43 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 18

The Warriors take their first set of the half to the halfway line, Johnson puts in a huge kick that goes dead in goal. The Panthers have a 20m restart.

41 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 18

Good news Warriors fans! Shaun Johnson appears to be fine after the break as Issac Luke gets things back underway in the second half.

8:59pm

Both sides coming back out for the second half. The Panthers now without their two best players in Moylan and Merrin, but hold a six point lead. The Warriors have had goo opportunites tonight, but also looked sloppy in defence they'll need a big performance to snatch a win to send Manu Vatuvei out on a high.

HALFTIME: Warriors 12 Panthers 18

Johnson goes on a swerving run as the siren goes, he goes down on the fourth tackle and the Warriors' halfback is staying down.

He looks in real pain here! Halftime is called but this could be bad for the Warriors going into the break.

38 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 18

The Warriors have a penalty for pressure on the neck against Ken Maumalo, Johnson thumps a massive kick downfield for the restart.

The Warriors running the ball in the next set Foran gets the ball to Kata, who offloads to Maumalo who goes over! The referee wants to check upstairs that Maumalo didn’t knock the ball on.

It looks ok! The bunker have disallowed the try! Not sure what the deal is there, Panthers with a scrum to restart.



35 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 18

The Panthers less than 10m away from the line. Fisher-Harris makes a run and gets the ball to Cleary who scores! How has he done that! What a try from the young man, he managed to evage two Warriors defenders to cross over. The Panthers lead for the first time tonight.

He now lines up to convert his own kick. Again, he makes it look easy, Panthers lead by six.

33 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 12

The Panthers close to the line, Clearly puts a kick through and Foran can't hold on! Gavet manages to get back and ground the ball in goal to force a line dropout.

32 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 12

News coming through that Trent Merrin has done his medial ligament in his right knee, that'll be the end of his night, a huge blow for the Panthers.

31 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 12

James Gavet takes the ball over halfway, Mannering is bought down on the fourth and is tackled! The Warriors kick on the last but get the ball back after Rein can't hold on. Tuivasa-Sheck gets an offload away and Maumalo goes over! Hang on, the pass has been called forward. The Warriors waste a chance there.

29 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 12

Trent Merrin has left the field for treatment, the Panthers kick on the last, targeting Maumalo once again. The ball bounces backwards and goes into touch, the Warriors will have the restart.

27 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 12

TRY! The Panthers score out of nothing! Merrin with a clever break after some brilliant work from Cleary. Merrin offloads to May who scores on his first grade debut!

Cleary with another kick now, and he has no trouble. All square once again.

25 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 6

Tuivasa-Sheck dances past the Panthers defenders on the Warriors' fourth, Johnson kicks on the last but the ball goes out on the full! Panthers will restart on halfway.

24 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 6

The Panthers take the ball into the Warriors' half from their next set. Cleary with another high kick, they're targeting Maumalo now but the Panthers have knocked the ball on! Tuivasa-Sheck gets the Warriors back underway from the restart.

22 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 6

The Panthers again attacking the Warriors' line. Mannering with a huge tackle on Merrin, the Panthers move the ball on the fourth. Cleary kicks through on the last and Johnson snatches the ball! The Warriors get out of jail again.

20 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 6

The Panthers kick on the last, Maumalo spills Cleary's kick and the Panthers claim the try! The referee wants to go upstairs, has Waqa Blake spilled the ball? He has!

Ken Maumalo with a try saving tackle after his mistake led to the chance, the Panthers will have a tap for the initial knock-on.

17 mins: Warriors 12 Panthers 6

TRY! Kata scores from the very next set! The centre smashes his way over after a quick run at the line from dummy half, you're never going to stop him from there and the Warriors hit the front again!

Johnson with his second kick of the night, and he's hit it beautifully! Warriors now lead by 6 again.

15 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 6

Waqa Blake with a shocker from the kickoff! The Warriors with a set right in front of the Panthers' try-line! Johnson kicks through on the last and Fusitua chases! He can't get there but he does tackle Edwards to force a line dropout.

14 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 6

TRY! The Panthers have a scrum on the 40m line. Rein runs at the line on the fourth and Lillyman gives away a penalty! The Panthers will have another set in a great position. May slips through the first tackle but is bought down, Cleary finds Tamou back inside but is tackled on the fourth, Cleary kicks along the ground on the last and the Panthers claim a try!

The referee wants to check with the bunker, Maumalo and Tuivasa-Sheck are struggling to get back and it looks like the Panthers have grounded it! It's a try, Corey Harawera-Naera the scorer.

Cleary lines the kick up, and he's got it, his 18th straight successful conversion. All square.

10 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

Matulino runs at the line from the dropout. Thompson with the ball from the next play, he gets the ball away to Lillyman who loses the ball in the tackle! The Panthers now going forward with ball in hand.

Merrin tries to get the offload away but is shut down in the tackle, Rein runs the ball on the last and loses the ball in the tackle! The Panthers look clueless in attack without Moylan tonight.

8 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

Dylan Edwards is smashed by Issac Luke! The fullback recovers a kick from Foran before being met by the Warriors' hooker. The Warriors with the ball now, Matulino runs the ball from the fourth, Johnson goes high on the fifth and Edwards spills the ball into touch!

The Warriors will have the restart in a great position after the Panthers have a dropout.

6 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

The Panthers looking to make some ground with their first set of the night, Merrin makes a strong run but is bought down. Mitch Rein with a burst from dummy half, the Panthers kick on the last and Maumalo spills the ball but knocks it back. The Warriors get out of jail there.

3 mins: Warriors 6 Panthers 0

TRY! What a start from the Warriors! Shaun Johnson slices through the Panthers' defence after a pass from Mannering, who then gets the ball back from Johnson and runs in to score virtually unchallenged! Some safe hands there from Mannering who scores the opening try of the evening.

Shaun Johnson lines up the kick, and he's got it! Warriors lead by six!

KICK OFF

The Panthers kick off and Tuivasa-Sheck fields. The Panthers give away an early penalty! Shaun Johnson kicks the ball into touch to force a restart.

8:00pm

We're all set to go now, the Panthers will kick off to get things underway.

7:58pm

Both sides out of the tunnel and onto the field now, forming a guard of honour for Manu Vatuvei to walk out to. The stadium rise as one to applaud one of the greatest players to every wear the Warriors' jersey.

A teary Vatuvei and his family stand in the centre of the field to rapturous applause.

7:56pm

The teams going through their final warm-ups. The Panthers will be the first out of the tunnel, remember they're without their captain and key player Matt Moylan, who is out with a hamstring injury.

7:50pm

Just 10 minutes until kick off now. There's a lot of emphasis being placed on the last time these two sides met, where the Warriors surrendered a 28-6 lead in Penrith. Surely we won't see a repeat of that tonight...

7:38pm

The Warriors are warming up with "Vatuvei #115" on the back of their jerseys, in honour of the winger's playing number for the club.

7:30pm

It's all on here tonight! The fans are packing into the temporarily named "Manu Vatuvei Stadium" for the Warriors' legend's final game.

PRE MATCH

The Warriors are waving goodbye to club legend and all-time leading try scorer, Manu Vatuvei - who will depart for English Super League Side Salford later this week.

Standing in the Warriors' way are the Panthers, with both sides boasting identical records this season to sit ninth and tenth respectively.

The last time these two sides met, the Warriors surrendered a 28-6 lead to lose 36-28 in Penrith, with the home side hoping to make amends for that defeat tonight.

Bunty Afoa returns to the starting side for the Warriros, while the Panthers will be without key man Matt Moylan with a hamstring injury.

TEAMS:

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Blake Ayshford, 4. Solomone Kata, 21. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Jacob Lillyman, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Ben Matulino, 11. Bodene Thompson, 12. Bunty Afoa, 13. Simon Mannering.

Interchange: 14. Ata Hingano, 15. Sam Lisone, 16. James Gavet, 17. Ligi Sao.

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 19. Tyrone May, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Corey Harawera-Naera, 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. Trent Merrin.