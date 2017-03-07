TODAY |

Manu Vatuvei, SBW included in league immortals' 'NRL Team of the Decade'

Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei's dominance of the NRL throughout this decade has been recognised, named as part of Rugby League Immortal Andrew Johns' "Team of the Decade".

Vatuvei, who made 226 appearances for the Warriors, scoring 152 tries, is the only Warriors player past or present to be included in Johns' side, as the NRL put together the best 17 players from the 2010s.

Elsewhere, fellow Kiwis representatives include Jesse Bromwich and Sonny Bill Williams, both named as part of Johns' four-man interchange bench.

Mate Ma'a Tonga and former Kiwis lock Jason Taumalolo is also included, named in the number 13.

The NRL's Team of the Decade will be revealed on Wednesday, with names such as Johns, Mal Meninga, Darren Lockyer and Phil Gould included on the judging panel.

Andrew Johns' NRL Team of the Decade: 1. Billy Slater (Melbourne Storm), 2. Jarryd Hayne (Parramatta Eels, Gold Coast Titans), 3. Greg Inglis (Melbourne Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs, 4. Justin Hodges (Brisbane Broncos), 5. Manu Vatuvei (Warriors), 6. Johnathan Thurston (North Queesnland Cowboys), 7. Cooper Cronk (Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters), 8. Andrew Fifita (Cronulla Sharks), 9. Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm), 10. Matt Scott (North Queensland Cowboys), 11. Boyd Cordner (Sydney Roosters), 12. Sam Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 13. Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys).

Interchange: 14. Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm), 15. Sonny Bill Williams (Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters) 16. Paul Gallen (Cronulla Sharks), 17. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles).

Manu Vatuvei scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 4 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei scores a try against the Parramatta Eels. Source: Photosport
