Manu Vatuvei released by UK Super League club Salford Red Devils after serious injury

Warriors legend Manu Vatuvei is looking for new employers, having been released by UK Super League club Salford Red Devils with five months left on his contract.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Vatuvei, 32, joined Salford in July last year, playing just eight matches before suffering a severe Achilles tendon injury ahead of the first match of the 2018 season.

He has since agreed to an early release from the Red Devils.

Salford director of rugby Ian Blease confirmed the news, telling Sky Sports UK:

"Unfortunately, the injury Manu sustained in pre-season meant that he would be out for the full season," he said,

"We had hoped that Manu would have played a significant part in our 2018 campaign however we now feel that it is best for both parties for Manu to return home.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish Manu the best of luck for the future."

