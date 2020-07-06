Manly's Addin Fonua-Blake facing three-week ban for abusing referee

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake can escape with a two-game ban for his verbal abuse of a referee in Sunday's NRL loss to Newcastle.

Fonua-Blake was sent from the field after the siren at Lottoland for an expletive-laden blow-up at a controversial last-minute decision in the hosts' 14-12 defeat.

Television audio clearly picked up the Sea Eagles prop calling referee Grant Atkins a "f***ing retard" before he was marched from the field.

Fonua-Blake was on Monday issued with a grade-three contrary conduct charge, which carries a 300-point base penalty and a possible three-game suspension.

But it also means he can reduce the ban to two matches with an early plea.

Meanwhile, Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has copped a four-game ban for his swinging arm on Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards on Saturday night.

The Tigers on Monday confirmed Leilua has taken the early guilty plea for the grade-three dangerous contact charge on an unsuspecting Edwards.

Fonua-Blake has until midday on Tuesday to decide whether he will contest his own grade-three charge.

The contrite Manly firebrand immediately apologised after coming off the field, and again later in a statement issued by his NRL club.

"Referees have a very tough job and we all need to respect their decisions even when we may not agree with them," Fonua-Blake said.

"I should not have let my emotions get the better of me and I am very sorry for the comments I made.

"I'd also like to offer my sincere apology to anyone offended by the regrettable language that I used.

"I let myself and my club down. That is not who I am or what this club stands for."

Sunday's incident came after Manly were angered by not being awarded a penalty when winger Tevita Funa appeared to be pushed while chasing his own kick.

The play was sent to the bunker for a possible penalty try, but video official Jared Maxwell found no wrongdoing from Knights duo Tex Hoy and Bradman Best.

Sea Eagles forward Martin Taupau escaped sanction for a high shot on Knights second-rower Sione Mata'utia.