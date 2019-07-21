Manly winger cuts rising Kiwi in half as Sea Eagles down Eels

Manly have signalled their top four intentions in the NRL with a resounding 36-24 victory over Parramatta at Lottoland.

The Sea Eagles were 12-6 down after 15 minutes on Sunday but raced in the next seven tries to make a mockery of the fifth-versus-sixth contest.

Manly winger Reuben Garrick picked up his first career hat trick before finishing with a 20-point individual haul.

He was well-supported by star Tom Trbojevic, who ran a game-high 250 metres, set up one try, and scored one himself in yet another scintillating performance.

Trbojevic has still to taste defeat in eight games so far this year - six in the NRL and two representing NSW in State of Origin.

The victory consolidates the Sea Eagles' grip on fifth spot on 22 points, two behind the third-placed Sydney Roosters and fourth-placed Canberra.

It also sets up a tantalising road trip to face ladder leaders Melbourne next week.

For the Eels, the surprisingly easy loss ends a three-game winning streak and raises questions about their ability as a finals force.

The healthy crowd of 15,245 looked set to be in for a hard-fought contest when Parramatta responded quickly to Garrick's opening try for Manly.

First it was debutant Ethan Parry who scored with the second touch of his NRL career, while Mitchell Moses produced a 40-20 and grubber for Brad Takairangi.

But the mini fightback proved to be a mirage.

The Eels' middle melted against a white-hot Sea Eagles attack that showed no remorse against their arch rivals.

Daly Cherry-Evans, Brad Parker, Trbojevic and Addin-Fonua Blake all crossed in the space of an 11-minute blitzkrieg to stun the visitors.

The highlight was easily Trbojevic's mid-air steal from Clint Gutherson off a Cherry-Evans bomb in the 27th minute.

At halftime, the Sea Eagles' 955 metres gained was more than double that of the Eels' 437, while also forcing 18 missed tackles to just two.