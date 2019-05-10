Manly star Dylan Walker found not guilty of domestic violence charges

TODAY |

Manly centre Dylan Walker will almost certainly return to the NRL pitch next weekend after he was found not guilty of domestic violence changes.

The NRL confirmed that they had lifted Walker's suspension after Manly Local Court magistrate Michelle Goodwin said she could not find the 24-year-old guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Walker was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault after his partner Alexandra Ivkovic suffered grazes to her shoulder, leg and feet in December.

An NRL said via a statement that they would review the court documents in case it was appropriate to apply some further punishment.

However that seems unlikely given he has already missed the opening nine rounds, including the Sea Eagles' Magic Round clash with Brisbane on Friday night.

"The no-fault stand-down applying to Manly player Dylan Walker has expired following the completion of his court case," the NRL said.
"Mr Walker was today found not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm."

"The NRL said it will review the court documents before making any further comment."

It means the former NSW and Australian representative will likely make his return against Cronulla at Shark Park next Sunday.

Walker was prevented from playing under the game's hardline "no fault" stand down rule.

Under the rules, which were rubber-stamped in March, the game can stand down any player charged with a serious crime which carries a jail sentences of 11 years or more.

Walker's return is a massive boost for the Sea Eagles who have been forced to deal with a taxing injury crisis in the first few months of the season, with key players such as Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic sidelined.

It comes as St George Illawarra star Jack de Belin will next week learn his immediate fate with the Federal Court expected to hand down their judgment in his case against the NRL and ARL Commission.

De Belin has sued the game after he became the first player stood down under the no fault rule after he was charged with aggravated sexual assault.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Justice Melissa Perry will hand down her judgment next week, on a date yet to be specified.

