Manly Sea Eagles recruiting fans for Christchurch 'home game' after Q+A video-link session with in-awe students

With the Manly Sea Eagles opting to host some of their home matches in Christchurch over the next three years, it seems their stars are already busy talking league in Aranui.

Today students were treated to a live video link with the Manly players, which included local product Lewis Brown and Kiwis enforcer Martin Tapau.

Senior Rugby League Director Te Iwingaro Wairu was pleased the students at Haeata Community Campus were given the opportunity to talk and learn off some of their league heroes.

"The kids come in and they get the chance to ask questions to the professional players and so on," he said.

"They can see how they can get there."