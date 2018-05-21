 

Manly Sea Eagles recruiting fans for Christchurch 'home game' after Q+A video-link session with in-awe students

Matt Hall-Smith 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

With the Manly Sea Eagles opting to host some of their home matches in Christchurch over the next three years, it seems their stars are already busy talking league in Aranui.

With home games in Christchurch over the next three seasons, Manly is taking early chances to spread their wings and reach in the city.
Today students were treated to a live video link with the Manly players, which included local product Lewis Brown and Kiwis enforcer Martin Tapau.

Senior Rugby League Director Te Iwingaro Wairu was pleased the students at Haeata Community Campus were given the opportunity to talk and learn off some of their league heroes.

"The kids come in and they get the chance to ask questions to the professional players and so on," he said.

"They can see how they can get there."

With Manly hosting the Warriors in a few weeks time, it seems the Sea Eagles are already busy getting an extra voice in the crowd in what is looking to be a sell out match.

