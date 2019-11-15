TODAY |

Manly lock up Jake and Tom Trbojevic until 2026 in a huge coup for the Sea Eagles

AAP
Manly's star brothers Jake and Tom Trbojevic have each re-signed with the Sea Eagles for a further six years.

Despite multi-million dollar offers from rival NRL clubs, the Australian representatives and local juniors will remain on the northern beaches until the end of 2026.

"Jake and Tom will continue their journey in becoming part of the Manly folklore when we speak about great Manly players," Manly coach Des Hasler said.

Jake Trbojevic said it was a great feeling to have secured his future at Manly.

"The Sea Eagles mean the world to Tom and me. We're proud to be Manly men,'' he said.

Jake made his NRL debut for Manly in 2013 while Tom's introduction came two years later.

Jake and Tom (left) Trbojevic. Source: Getty
